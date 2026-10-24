Love Is in the Air With 12 Hallmark Holiday Movies Airing Tomorrow — Oct. 25

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Sunday, Oct. 25. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Christmas by Starlight’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas by Starlight” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas by Starlight” (per the Hallmark Channel): When her family’s beloved eatery, The Starlight Café, is slated for demolition, Annie vows to put a stop to it before Christmas.

Starring Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell.

“Christmas by Starlight” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2020.

‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Three Wise Men and a Baby” below:

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The official synopsis for “Three Wise Men and a Baby” (per the Hallmark Channel): Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together and care for a baby over the holidays.

Starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin.

“Three Wise Men and a Baby” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 19, 2022.

‘Three Wiser Men and a Boy’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Three Wiser Men and a Boy” below:

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The official synopsis for “Three Wiser Men and a Boy” (per the Hallmark Channel): The story begins five years later with the Brenner brothers preparing for another memorable Christmas. In a crazy turn of events, possibly brought on accidently by the brothers themselves, the director of Luke’s son Thomas’ school holiday musical steps down. Luke is desperate to make his son’s stage dreams come true, so he enlists the help of his brothers Taylor and Stephan. Meanwhile, the trio navigates meeting their mom Barbara’s new boyfriend and the brothers grapple with their own feelings about this relationship. In true Brenner brother fashion, they are all in for a Christmas they will never forget.

Starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin.

“Three Wiser Men and a Boy” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 23, 2024.

‘The Nine Lives of Christmas’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Nine Lives of Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Nine Lives of Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Fireman Zachary Stone (Routh) is a confirmed bachelor who doesn’t believe in love or commitment. When a stray tabby cat named Ambrose shows up at his door, Zachary takes him in and slowly starts to see that a little companionship might not be so bad after all. Zachary’s commitment to solitude is further challenged when he meets Marilee (Sustad), an animal lover and veterinary student who teaches Zachary how to care for his new feline roommate. Chemistry immediately develops between the two, but will they find a way together despite themselves?

“The Nine Lives of Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 8, 2014.

‘Melt My Heart This Christmas’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Melt My Heart This Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Melt My Heart This Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Holly James (Vandervoort), a passionate glassblower striving to establish her artistic identity, dreams of showcasing her creations at the Fern Grove Fair. Despite previous rejections from Jack Dubois (Huszar), who oversees the entries, Holly finds an unexpected opportunity to assist legendary glassblower Bianca Bonhomme, to help Jack. Unfortunately, Bianca is struggling with a creative slump and needs help managing her booth. While Holly assists Bianca, she also secretly displays her own art under a pseudonym and her vibrant work becomes a surprise hit, overshadowing Bianca’s work and challenging the fair’s traditional norms. Holly does everything she can to help Bianca without giving away her identity while also growing closer to Jack, but unfortunately Walter, a news reporter, discovers the mystery and outs Holly, shattering her relationship with both Bianca and Jack. Holly is now forced to pick up the pieces and try to melt them back together.

Starring Laura Vandervoort and Stephen Huszar.

“Melt My Heart This Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 23, 2025.

‘One Royal Holiday’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “One Royal Holiday” below:

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The official synopsis for “One Royal Holiday” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Anna (Osnes) offers a stranded mother (Clark) and son (Tveit) shelter in a blizzard, she learns that they are the Royal Family of Galwick. Anna shows the Prince how they do Christmas in her hometown, encouraging him to open his heart and be true to himself.

Starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark and Tom McGowan.

“One Royal Holiday” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 31, 2020.

‘A Royal Christmas’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Royal Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Royal Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): As the only daughter of an expert tailor in Philadelphia, Emily Corrigan is a kindhearted young woman proud of her blue-collar background. She is a devoted seamstress at the family business and madly in love with her doting European boyfriend, Leo. But as their first Christmas together approaches, Leo drops a bombshell on his unsuspecting girlfriend: he is actually Prince Leopold, heir to the throne of Cordinia, a small sovereign country.

Less than enthusiastic about her son’s relationship with a commoner, the prince’s mother Queen Isadora makes Emily feel anything but welcome at their grand castle, leaving Emily to feel more at home among Isadora’s staff of butlers and housemaids. As Emily struggles to adapt to her new royal surroundings, the situation is made more difficult when a scheming Isadora invites Duchess Natasha, Leo’s ex-girlfriend, to join them for Christmas. Attempting to stay true to herself in a world where she clearly doesn’t belong, Emily wonders if love is enough to keep her newly royal relationship from falling apart before Christmas morning.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Stephen Hagan.

“A Royal Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 21, 2014.

‘You, Me & The Christmas Trees’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “You, Me & The Christmas Trees” below:

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The official synopsis for “You, Me & The Christmas Trees” (per the Hallmark Channel): Olivia is Connecticut’s resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. A mysterious illness has befallen their firs, causing them to die out and threatening his family’s 100-year business. As Olivia tries to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay in town, she and Jack spend more time together and feelings begin to develop.

Starring Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres and Jason Hervey.

“You, Me & The Christmas Trees” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 22, 2021.

‘A Christmas Carousel’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Christmas Carousel” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Christmas Carousel” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Lila is hired by the Royal Family of Ancadia to restore their carousel as a surprise present for the prince’s niece, she works with him side-by-side to complete it by Christmas. Along the way, they learn they’re more similar than they would have thought and also help each other realize the path in life their hearts want them to follow.

Stars Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe.

“A Christmas Carousel” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 19, 2020.

‘Forgotten Holiday’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Forgotten Holiday” below:

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The official synopsis for “Forgotten Holiday” (per the Hallmark Channel): Kathryn Liu (Parrish) is an antiques buyer for her father’s store and has been happily dating Rob Ashford (Lissing) for nearly a year. When he surprises her with a pre-Christmas proposal, her fear of a failed relationship sends her dashing away without giving him an answer. Heartbroken, as Rob drives to his sister’s house he has a car accident that leaves him without memories of the past year, including their relationship and his once-infectious love of Christmas. Following the unconventional orders from his doctor, Kathryn agrees to help trigger Rob’s memory by retracing their romance and reintroducing him to the holidays. But as his memories inch closer to returning, Kathryn must face the painful truth that bringing Rob back to himself may mean losing him forever, unless she can finally find the courage to fight for the love she was too afraid to claim.

Starring Janel Parrish and Daniel Lissing.

“Forgotten Holiday” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 24, 2026.

‘What If Christmas’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “What If Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “What If Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Erin (Loughlin) has always supported her heart surgeon husband, Adam’s (Cavanagh) career by organizing the hospitals’ Christmas charity galas. However, when he moves to a new hospital, her help is no longer needed. Feeling lost and without a purpose back in New York City, her long-suppressed regrets over giving up her dream of pursuing fashion design start bubbling up. When Erin is given a peculiar heart-shaped Christmas ornament, she wakes up in an alternate reality where she’s a world-famous fashion designer. As she “meets” and attends Christmas events with alternate universe Adam, she realizes that while her fashion dreams came true, it’s lonely at the top. While working on a way to bring more charity and heart to her fashion empire, she learns that her dream life and love were always right in front of her – if only she finds the heart and courage to ask.

Starring Lori Loughlin and Tom Cavanagh.

“What If Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 25, 2026.

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” (per the Hallmark Channel): When ambitious freelance reporter Avery Clark (Fonseca) returns to Chicago to spend Christmas with her mom (Woods) and new stepdad (Payton), she’s hoping for a little holiday downtime before her next assignment. Instead, she lands a feel-good story profiling Darlene Donnelly (Mason), a beloved Chicago Bears superfan about to celebrate an incredible milestone – attending her 500th game. There’s just one catch: Avery knows next to nothing about football or Chicago. Enter Darlene’s handsome grandson Matt (Buckley), a Chicago firefighter and die-hard Bears fan who, with a little gentle nudging from Darlene, agrees to show Avery what being part of Bears Nation is all about. As Avery follows Darlene’s remarkable story through cherished game-day traditions, festive Chicago adventures and memories of a love story that began at a stadium, she starts to understand that football is about much more than what happens on the field. And as sparks fly between Avery and Matt, this Christmas may just convince a woman who’s always on the move that sometimes the greatest adventure is finding a place, and someone, that feels like home.

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Robert Buckley, Marsha Mason, Barbara Alyn Woods and Khary Payton.

“Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 17, 2026.