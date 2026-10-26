Tom Cavanagh’s Wife Maureen Built a Thriving Career as a Visual Editor

Is Tom Cavanagh married? That’s what some fans are wondering as Cavanagh Lori Loughlin in “What If Christmas” for Hallmark on October 25.

Yes, Cavanagh has a wife, and he has four kids. According to The List, Cavanagh married photographer Maureen Grise in 2004 after dating her for two years. They have four kids together, including Alice, Katie, Thomas Jr., and James. She now goes by the name Maureen “Mo” Cavanagh.

According to her LinkedIn page, Cavanagh is a visual editor at The New York Times. “Editor with 20+ years experience in journalism and news media. Highly skilled at visual story-telling,” her page says.

Maureen Cavanagh Manages Visual Content for News Coverage of Major Events, Like the Super Bowl

Hallmark Tom Cavanagh.

What does Maureen do for The Times? “Assigned, edited, and strategically placed images for both digital and print editions, ensuring compelling visual coverage for live briefings, breaking news, and feature stories on a national and international scale,” her LinkedIn page says. “Managed visual content for various editorial events and projects, including The Superbowl, Kentucky Derby, NYC Marathon, Protests, Covid coverage and US Presidential Elections meeting strict deadlines and maintaining high editorial standards.”

She is also a board member for a non-profit involved in sports journalism photography, was a photo editor for Simon & Schuster, and was deputy photo editor for Sports Illustrated. She has a master’s degree in journalism Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University.

For six years, she was creative director for the Player’s Tribune. Her LinkedIn page says: “Played a pivotal role as an original team member in scaling a prominent athlete-driven media platform from its inception to acquisition by Minute Media. Helped design and develop the brand identity, including the logo and overall website aesthetics, contributing to the platform’s distinctive visual appeal. Managed budget allocations and recruited a talented young team of photo, video, multimedia, and design professionals, fostering a creative and collaborative work environment.”

Tom Cavanagh shared a photo spread and YouTube video of baseball icon Derek Jeter to celebrate his wife’s work.

Maureen Cavanagh Described the Family’s Many Activities Together

In 2016, Maureen spoke about the Players’ Tribune and her family life to Sports Business Journal. “I have four children — ages 3, 6, 8 and 9 — and a successful weekend for me is if we can make it through without having to go to urgent care for stitches. Every Friday night, we try to do movie night with the kids,” she said then.

Maureen added, “Every weekend starts off with large quantities of coffee. Then it is never-ending travel to sporting events for the kids. Right now, we are heavily into basketball. We try to keep the family together as much as possible.”

She described a full family life, adding, “Between my friends in sports and my husband’s artist friends, we try to have people over for dinner on weekends. Sometimes we will have a pretty eclectic gathering around the dinner table.” Maureen said they also try to get the kids out of the house to museums and church, adding, “We are a really close-knit Midwestern family, and try to go to my parents’ house for Sunday night dinner with all of my siblings and their families.”