Fans Can’t Get Enough as Hallmark Hunks Perform ‘White Christmas’ on 2026 Cruise, Plus Details on Their Holiday Movies

Hallmark stars Wes Brown, Andrew Walker, and Paul Campbell are giving fans another reason to love the network’s Christmas lineup. And yep, it involves a little singing. The three actors recently took to the stage to perform “White Christmas” by Bing Crosby during the 2026 Hallmark Christmas Cruise. While these hunks are better known for their holiday romances than their musical abilities, fans seem pretty happy with the surprise performance.

The moment happened during the cruise’s “Merry Masquerade Ball,” where attendees dressed in masks and holiday-themed attire. A video of the performance was shared by JustJared on Instagram on Sunday, October 25, 2026, and the comments quickly filled with fans praising the trio.

Let’s be real, seeing three familiar Hallmark faces singing a Christmas classic together is the kind of unexpected entertainment fans can appreciate. But honestly, the reactions to the performance might be just as entertaining as the song itself.

Hallmark Hunks Hit the High Notes & Fans Want More

Fans had plenty to say after Brown, Walker, and Campbell joined forces for the performance. Some were pleasantly surprised by the trio’s singing abilities, particularly when it came to hearing two of the actors sing alongside Brown.

One fan admitted they weren’t sure what to expect from the entire group, writing:

“I knew Wes can sing—but wasn’t sure about Andrew and Paul—great job to the trio!!”

Others didn’t need much convincing. One commenter summed up their reaction with:

“This is Awesome 🤩”

Another praised the group, saying:

“This trio has it going on. Some very good singers there.”

Of course, the actors’ looks didn’t hurt their reception, either! One fan applauded their willingness to get up on stage, writing:

“Brave men! Good going, plus all so handsome!!!”

Yep, it seems like the performance was a hit, although not everyone managed to catch the moment as it happened. One fan couldn’t help commenting:

“How’d I miss this?!”

Another commenter had a question about a familiar face (a.k.a. Tyler Hynes) who apparently wasn’t part of the group, asking:

“Where was Tyler?”

Meanwhile, at least one fan was ready to turn the performance into a full-fledged music career. After praising the actors, they asked:

“You guys @paulcampbellofficial, @awalkk35, @wesbrown225 were so amazing. Where can I buy the CD? 😂❤️❤️❤️”

One commenter even encouraged the actors to take their singing on the road, writing:

“You guys need to take your singing on the road. You all are so talented. I’m so sad I missed the opportunity to be on the 2026 hallmark cruise. 🚢🎄❤️ I’m definitely gonna plan for next year.”

Honestly, that sounds like a pretty solid endorsement for a group that came together for a cruise performance.

Official Hallmark Channel Instagram Account Makes Crazy Suggestion

But the best comment might have come from Hallmark Channel itself. The network joined the conversation with a question that fans would probably love to see answered with a resounding yes.

“Can this boy band be official? 👏”

It seems like Brown, Walker, and Campbell might have a new career opportunity waiting for them if they ever decide to trade their Christmas movie romances for a microphone. For now, though, fans can look forward to seeing all three actors in upcoming Countdown to Christmas movies.

‘Christmas in Blue Dog Valley’ Brings Andrew Walker to a Charming Small Town

First up, Andrew Walker will appear in “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” alongside Erin Cahill. According to Hallmark’s synopsis, Cahill plays Goldie MacKenzie, an on-set veterinarian who leaves Hollywood behind to purchase a family-run veterinary clinic in Blue Dog Valley. When the clinic’s longtime owner unexpectedly leaves town, Goldie stays with his son Cohen (Walker), who chose not to become a veterinarian despite his family’s expectations.

The two initially clash, but Cohen eventually helps Goldie win over the town after the community gives the newcomer a cold shoulder. Yep, it seems like another small-town Christmas romance is on the way.

“Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” premieres Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 8:00pm ET on Hallmark Channel.

‘Christmas Delivered’ Gives Wes Brown a Holiday Romance With a Twist

Then, Wes Brown stars opposite Autumn Reeser in “Christmas Delivered,” which according to Hallmark’s synopsis, follows Kimberly Carr (Reeser) as she travels to Canada to spend Christmas with her grandmother. Her plans for a relaxing holiday take an unexpected turn when she meets Ben Chambers (Brown), a local tree farm owner who has launched a Christmas tree delivery app called TreeBen.

“Christmas Delivered” premieres Thursday, November 26, 2026, at 8:00pm ET on Hallmark Channel.

‘Return to Santa’ Delivers a Holiday Reunion for Paul Campbell

Finally, Paul Campbell teams up with Rachel Boston in “Return to Santa.” Per Hallmark’s synopsis, Campbell plays Jake, a boy whose letter to Santa gets lost at the North Pole. Decades later, Santa discovers the misplaced letter and tries to make things right, just as adult Jake’s life is turned upside down and his childhood best friend Julie (Boston) returns to town.

“Return to Santa” premieres Friday, November 27, 2026, at 8:00pm ET on Hallmark Channel.

And here’s a bonus for fans who prefer streaming: all three movies are expected to be available on Hallmark+ the following day.

Let’s be real, Hallmark fans already have plenty of reasons to look forward to Countdown to Christmas. With three familiar leading men bringing new holiday romances to the screen, the network is making sure there’s plenty to enjoy after the Christmas Cruise comes to an end. And if the actors ever decide to reunite for another performance, fans have already made their feelings clear.