Start Your Week With 12 Romantic Christmas Movies Tomorrow — Oct. 26

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Monday, Oct. 26. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘A Royal Queens Christmas’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Royal Queens Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Royal Queens Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): A prince finds his way to Queens during Christmas when a local woman enlists his help with a children’s Christmas show.

Stars Megan Park and Julian Morris.

“A Royal Queens Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 11, 2021.

‘A Keller Christmas Vacation’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Keller Christmas Vacation” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Keller Christmas Vacation” (per the Hallmark Channel): Christmas this year is going to be a little different for the Keller family, as parents, Anne and Ben, buy their three adult children – oldest son, Cal, middle son, Dylan and daughter, Emory – a river cruise down the Danube River from Germany, through Salzburg, to Vienna touring beautiful European Christmas Markets and towns along the way. The one problem? The very different siblings, who are each going through their own personal life challenges, have naturally gone in separate directions over the years and the idea of spending 10 days cooped up on a river cruise together makes each Keller child cringe for their own reasons. But they say “yes” because that’s what families do, never expecting it to turn out to be a glorious once-in-a-lifetime experience full of missed connections, new friendships, stunning vistas, relationship upheaval, budding romances, shipboard games, family bonding, and a secret that brings them all together in time for Christmas.

Starring Jonathan Bennett, Brandon Routh and Eden Sher.

“A Keller Christmas Vacation” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 9, 2025.

‘The Santa Class’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Santa Class” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Santa Class” (per the Hallmark Channel): Kate North (Sustad) finds herself reluctantly taking over her father’s once acclaimed and now struggling Santa School. In the weeks leading up to Christmas and the school’s next session, Kate and her new co-worker Dan (Ayres) discover who they believe to be the real Santa Claus, lost and without his memories after his sled steered off course and crashed near the school. They decide to help him remember who he is by inviting him to participate in the intense Santa training program. There’s a lot at stake this year with Kate’s school needs to best the rival St. Nicholas School or be forced to close their doors, and Nick (Santa Claus) needs to remember who he is, or the fate of Christmas might be at stake.

Starring Kimberley Sustad and Benjamin Ayres.

“The Santa Class” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 14, 2024.

‘Family for Christmas’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Family for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Family for Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): At the height of her career, investigative journalist Hannah Dunbar finds herself wondering what would have been had she stayed with the love of her life, Ben, 10 years before. When Santa Claus hears her “what ifs?” as a Christmas wish, he transports Hannah to a version of her life where she and Ben started a family. Hannah – who literally becomes a mother overnight – navigates the comical day-to-day challenges of life in the suburbs with Ben and their daughters Caitlin and Hailie.

Stars Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso, Audrey Smallman, and Milli Wilkinson.

“Family for Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on July 11, 2015.

‘The Mistletoe Promise’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

The official synopsis for “The Mistletoe Promise” (per the Hallmark Channel): A chance meeting between two strangers who share a disdain for Christmas results in The Mistletoe Promise, a pact to help them navigate their holiday complications – together. But as they spend more time with each other and experience the magic of Christmas the phony couple discovers there may be more to their contract than business. Based on the bestselling novel by Richard Paul Evans.

Starring Jaime King and Luke MacFarlane.

“The Mistletoe Promise” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 5, 2016.

‘One Starry Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “One Starry Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “One Starry Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Aspiring astronomy professor and Christmas enthusiast Holly (Sarah Carter) is crushed when her longtime boyfriend Adam (Paul Popowich) schedules a business trip and leaves her alone over the holidays. When she decides to surprise both Adam and her parents with a Christmas visit, however, fate, or perhaps the Christmas spirit, intervenes. Holly’s bumpy holiday travel makes a turn onto the road to romance when she and her bus companion, Luke (Damon Runyan), forge an instant connection over their love of constellations and Christmas. In the spirit of the season, Holly invites Luke and his brother Bull (George Canyon) to join her family and Adam for Christmas, which instantly creates a competition between Luke and Adam for Holly’s attention. As sparks fly like shooting stars between Holly and Luke, will Holly decide to play it safe and stay with Adam or to thank her lucky stars for the Christmas gift of romance with Luke?

“One Starry Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 1, 2014.

‘Merry & Bright’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Merry & Bright” below:

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The official synopsis for “Merry & Bright” (per the Hallmark Channel): The story begins when Cate (Sweetin), CEO of the Merry & Bright Candy Cane Company, meets Gabe (Walker) during the busy Christmas season. She assumes Gabe is the suitor her well-meaning mother is trying to set her up with when in reality, he works for Empire Corporate Recovery, which has been hired to take a closer look at Merry & Bright’s operation and find ways to make the company more profitable. As Cate and Gabe begin to work together, they find ways to elevate the business and find that they have more in common than savvy business sense.

Starring Jodie Sweetin and Andrew Walker.

“Merry & Bright” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 2, 2019.

‘Write Before Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Write Before Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Write Before Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): The movie centers around a recently single Jessica who sends Christmas cards to people who have impacted her life — the aunt who raised her, her younger brother in the military, a popstar who was part of the soundtrack of her life, the music teacher who inspired her, and the best friend who always tells the truth.

Starring Torrey DeVitto and Chad Michael Murray.

“Write Before Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 17, 2019.

‘A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. She must work with current owner and single dad David, who wants to let go of the past.

Starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres.

“A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 7, 2019.

‘What If Christmas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “What If Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “What If Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Erin (Loughlin) has always supported her heart surgeon husband, Adam’s (Cavanagh) career by organizing the hospitals’ Christmas charity galas. However, when he moves to a new hospital, her help is no longer needed. Feeling lost and without a purpose back in New York City, her long-suppressed regrets over giving up her dream of pursuing fashion design start bubbling up. When Erin is given a peculiar heart-shaped Christmas ornament, she wakes up in an alternate reality where she’s a world-famous fashion designer. As she “meets” and attends Christmas events with alternate universe Adam, she realizes that while her fashion dreams came true, it’s lonely at the top. While working on a way to bring more charity and heart to her fashion empire, she learns that her dream life and love were always right in front of her – if only she finds the heart and courage to ask.

Starring Lori Loughlin and Tom Cavanagh.

“What If Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 25, 2026.

‘The Sweetest Christmas’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Sweetest Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Sweetest Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): When struggling pastry chef Kylie Watson (Chabert) learns she’s made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, she thinks her competitive spirit has finally paid off and hopes the publicity will help her jumpstart her new café. There’s just one problem — the oven she’s supposed to use breaks down right before the contest. Determined to enter, she reaches out to Nick Mazannti (Coco), her old boyfriend from culinary school who gave up his dream of being a pastry chef to take over his family’s pizzeria. Nick allows her to use his industrial pizza oven at night to craft her ambitious gingerbread confections. As the two reminisce about the dreams of their youth, their romance is rekindled. But just as Kylie is on the cusp of taking the grand prize — and embracing true love — things get complicated when her ex-boyfriend takes drastic steps to win her back. Kylie realizes she must embrace the Christmas Spirit or risk losing both the contest and her new love.

Starring Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco and Jonathan Adams.

“The Sweetest Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 11, 2017.

‘Rocky Mountain Christmas’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Rocky Mountain Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Rocky Mountain Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Sarah Davis heads to her uncle’s struggling ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a recent breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, an entitled Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. As Sarah and Graham start to bond, Sarah may get more for Christmas than she bargained for.

Stars Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth, and Treat Williams.

“Rocky Mountain Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 22, 2017.