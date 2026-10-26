Christmas Cheer Continues With 12 Star-Studded Hallmark Movies Airing Tomorrow — Oct. 27

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 27. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘If I Only Had Christmas’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “If I Only Had Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “If I Only Had Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Kansas City publicist Darcy ventures to the Emerald Educational Trust for the job of a lifetime, helping VP Glen Goodman and his team find the know how, courage, and heart to help a charity in need for Christmas. Darcy and Glen begin to realize they have everything in common. However, Glen’s surprise revelation at the big Christmas gala just may put an end to their promising romance before it has really gotten started.

Starring Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie.

“If I Only Had Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 29, 2020.

‘A Cozy Christmas Inn’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Cozy Christmas Inn” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Cozy Christmas Inn” (per the Hallmark Channel): Real estate exec, Erika, travels to Alaska during the holidays to acquire a B&B, only to discover it’s owned by her ex. Soon she is falling in love with the town and quite possibly him.

Starring Jodie Sweetin and David O’Donnell.

“A Cozy Christmas Inn” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 28, 2022.

‘Lights, Camera, Christmas!’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Lights, Camera, Christmas!” below:

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The official synopsis for “Lights, Camera, Christmas!” (per the Hallmark Channel): When a holiday rom-com movie shooting in her town needs a costume designer, Kerry, a local shop owner, steps into the role. While working on the movie, she rediscovers her passion for costume design and finds herself falling for Brad, the film’s famous leading man.

Starring Kimberley Sustad and John Brotherton.

“Lights, Camera, Christmas!” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 5, 2022.

‘The Perfect Christmas Present’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Perfect Christmas Present” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Perfect Christmas Present” (per Hallmark Mystery): Tom is “Mr. Christmas,” the guy who can find the perfect gift for that special someone. But when he agrees to help an old college buddy discover his girlfriend’s Christmas wish, he ends up getting too close, and she ends up falling in love with him.

Stars Sam Page and Tara Holt.

“The Perfect Christmas Present” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 4, 2017.

‘My Norwegian Holiday’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “My Norwegian Holiday” below:

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The official synopsis for “My Norwegian Holiday” (per the Hallmark Channel): JJ, grieving the loss of her grandmother and seeking dissertation inspiration, stumbles upon an unexpected holiday destiny. Meeting Henrik, a Norwegian from Bergen, their connection deepens when he discovers she has a troll figurine from his hometown. To explore the troll’s history and her grandmother’s ties, JJ agrees to join Henrik on a journey to Norway. In Bergen, they’re drawn into Henrik’s family Christmas and wedding traditions, with his sister’s wedding the day before Christmas Eve. JJ embarks on a holiday adventure, uncovering the troll’s origins and finding her own path to healing, love and family.

Starring Rhiannon Fish and David Elsendoorn.

“My Norwegian Holiday” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 1, 2023.

‘Christmas Made to Order’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

The official synopsis for “Christmas Made to Order” (per the Hallmark Channel): When architect and Christmas amateur Steven finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he recruits holiday coordinator Gretchen to bring holiday joy to his home. Gretchen’s expert Christmas spirit brings Steven’s family together, but neither expected it to bring them closer to each other. After a great opportunity presents itself to Gretchen, she and Steven must decide what’s really important in life.

Starring Alexa PenaVega and Jonathan Bennett.

“Christmas Made to Order” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 23, 2018.

‘Take Me Back for Christmas’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Take Me Back for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Take Me Back for Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): A Christmas wish gives Renee the successful life she’d always dreamed of. This new reality is perfect, except for one thing…she is no longer married to her husband Aaron. Now, Renee must race against the clock to win him back before Christmas Eve.

Starring Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier.

“Take Me Back for Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on July 15, 2023.

‘Deck the Walls’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Deck the Walls” below:

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The official synopsis for “Deck the Walls” (per the Hallmark Channel): Rose is a Chicago-based interior designer, whose brother Sal is responsible for a Christmas Charity House Flip back in their suburban Colorado hometown. When a budget crisis puts this important project in danger, Rose reluctantly returns during the holidays to try to save the day. Not ready to face the ghosts of her past, Rose’s plan is to get in, get it done, and get out ASAP. But before she knows it, she is face-to-face with Brysen, her brother’s best friend, contractor and who just so happens to be the bane of Rose’s youth. With the help of friends and family, and buoyed by the season of giving, the trio figures out a way to work together for this worthy cause. As Rose works, she discovers unexpected love and deeper purpose along the way.

Starring Ashley Greene, Wes Brown and Danny Pellegrino.

“Deck the Walls” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 29, 2024.

‘Three Wisest Men’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Three Wisest Men” below:

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The official synopsis for “Three Wisest Men” (per the Hallmark Channel): The Brenner family is back, and their lives are more chaotic than ever! As Luke (Walker) is expecting twins, Taylor (Hynes) is debating a monumental job opportunity out-of-state, and Stephan (Campbell) attempts to plan for his upcoming nuptials, everyone’s stress heightens when they learn their mom (Colin) has put their childhood home up for sale, marking their final Christmas in the Brenner house. With unexpected in-laws visiting, wild animals lurking in freshly cut Christmas trees and a hesitant mall Santa, the boys will have their work cut out for them as the holiday begins to loom. As they navigate adulting at a level they have yet to reach, they must learn to once again lean on one another to rise to the needs of their growing family, conquer the newest challenges in their lives and, most crucially, have the best Christmas EVER!

Starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin.

“Three Wisest Men” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 15, 2025.

‘Once Upon a Holiday’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Once Upon a Holiday” below:

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The official synopsis for “Once Upon a Holiday” (per the Hallmark Channel): When an actual, honest-to-goodness royal princess runs off from her official obligations and duties for a couple of days to see how the other half lives, she winds up falling for a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity. And it happens right around Christmas. Will the guy still feel the same way once he learns the truth? And if this works out, won’t that make him a prince? We’re guessing yes.



Starring Briana Evigan and Paul Campbell.

“Once Upon a Holiday” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 25, 2015.

‘Miracle in Bethlehem, PA’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Miracle in Bethlehem, PA” below:

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The official synopsis for “Miracle in Bethlehem, PA” (per Hallmark Mystery): Successful and fiercely independent, Mary Ann Brubeck adopts a baby girl to raise on her own just before Christmas. Due to weather, she and the baby get stuck in Bethlehem, PA for the holidays. When there is no room at the inn, her only option is to stay with the innkeeper’s brother Joe, a quintessential bachelor who lives in a house that he treats like a barn. As Mary Ann learns the value of community by spending time with Joe’s family and participating in the local church’s Christmas events, Joe starts getting his act together with new motivation…and the two begin to see each other in a new light.

Starring Laura Vandervoort and Benjamin Ayres.

“Miracle in Bethlehem, PA” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 21, 2023.

‘The More the Merrier’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The More the Merrier” below:

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The official synopsis for “The More the Merrier” (per the Hallmark Channel): Alice (Boston), an emergency room doctor at a small, rural hospital, always volunteers to work the Christmas Eve overnight shift and goes the extra mile to make the holiday merry and bright for patients and staff. When the hospital gets snowed in, Alice and Brian (Penny), the newly hired top-rated cardiologist, find themselves in the middle of a bona fide baby boom when three women – including the only OBGYN for miles around – go into labor on the rarest birthday of the year. As they team up to bring these bundles of joy into the world as the night wears on, Alice, Brian and the rest of the staff also work hard to make the holiday feel festive for all the patients. Though they may have different approaches to medicine – and to life – there’s a spark between them and by the end of their shift it’s clear that this may be the Christmas Eve that changes them both forever.

Starring Rachel Boston and Brendan Penny.

“The More the Merrier” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 28, 2025.