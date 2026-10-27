Andrew Walker’s Wife Cassandra Celebrates ‘Canadian Thanksgiving’ With Family Photo

Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving too, but they do it sooner than people in the U.S., on October 12. Hallmark star Andrew Walker’s wife posted a family photo to celebrate that holiday.

“Heading into Thanksgiving weekend feeling especially grateful for this family of ours. 🤍 And we finally have photographic proof that we pulled off our first-ever family photo shoot!” Cassandra Troy Walker wrote on her Instagram page. “There’s a piece of our family missing from these photos, and always will be. Missing our little sister a little extra this weekend. 🤍” In 2024, Cassandra posted a tribute to her sister Chelsea after her death.



She added, “Wishing everyone a cozy Thanksgiving weekend with the people you love. 🍂”

Hallmark Star Tyler Hynes Responded to Cassandra Walker’s Post

One person who enjoyed the photo was Tyler Hynes, Andrew’s fellow Hallmark star. “Makes ya wish you were was apart of this family 🤎🤎🤎,” wrote Hynes.

Fans also enjoyed the photo. “What an incredible photo! So much vitality and joy in it! Happy Thanksgiving ❤️, wrote one person on Cassandra’s comment thread.

“Beautiful photo of your SPECIAL and BEAUTIFUL FAMILY! You are all truly Blessed to have each other! Enjoy and may all of you have a beautiful and Blessed Thanksgiving,” wrote another fan.

Andrew Walker Met His Wife 22 Years Ago in Canada

According to People, Andrew and Cassandra have known each other since 2004. They met in Canada where Troy was in college. She moved to Los Angeles to be with Andrew. Their “initial bond” was “over their love of nature,” People reported.

“When we met and fell in love so quickly, we were babies. I was 21 and Andrew had just turned 25,” she said in 2021 on the Creative Couples podcast. “I think the way that I would describe it is that I feel like I’m the best version of myself when I’m with Andrew, and we bring that out in each other.”

According to People, the couple met on a night out after seeing each other at a gym, where she worked. “We hung out two days after that, and on day five, we went on a hiking trip to Mont-Tremblant together,” she said on the podcast. “We both said we loved each other after five days, and that was 18 years ago.”

Cassandra frequently posts about Andrew on her Instagram page, where she has about 40,000 friends. She has also shared photos showing her with Andrew and their two sons on family vacations. “Our second time visiting, and it most definitely won’t be our last. If you’ve been, you know. If you haven’t, move Malta to the top of your travel list,” she wrote of a trip to Malta.

“he people are incredibly warm, the history is woven into every street, and the sea is impossibly blue. We swam in crystal-clear coves, visited fortresses, and wandered through ancient cities. This island has a way of stealing a piece of your heart,” she added.

On July 1, she gushed, “Forever and ever with you @awalkk35 🤍 From our simple days together, to a glamorous night out celebrating @mediterranefilmfestival in @malta 🐝🎇🎉

TY West for picking this song for my post 🥰”