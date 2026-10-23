‘Halloweentown 5’ In The Making At Disney, 20 Years After The 4th Scary Movie

Twenty years after the release of the fourth “Halloweentown” movie, Disney has announced that a fifth movie is in the works. “Halloweentown 5,” which will air on Disney Channel and stream on Disney+ has been greenlit.

The script is currently being written by Lily Houghton (“Forbidden Fruits”) and Ryan Koehn (“Gossip Girl”). This news couldn’t have come at a better time with the fun holiday coming soon.

The new scary movie will reportedly be based on the characters created by Paul Bernbaum, who crafted the screen play for the first “Halloweentown” film. So far, no further details have been revealed. However, several of the original cast members have shared that they are ready to reprise their roles on the new movie, according to Variety.

‘Halloweentown 5’ Is Coming To Disney Channel & Disney+

Getty ‘Halloweentown 5’ coming to Disney (Photo credit FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The first “Halloweentown” movie was released in October 1998. That original movie stars Kimberly J. Brown as Marnie Piper as a young girl. She finds out on her 13th birthday that she hails from a line of powerful witches, the Cromwells.

Marnie sets out on a journey to train her powers so that she can ultimately save Halloweentown, an alternate dimension in which supernatural creatures can live freely, away from the human world.

Other cast members of the Halloween-related movie include Marnie’s grandmother Aggie, played by the late Debbie Reynolds. Other stars included Joey Zimmerman, Emily Roeske and Judith Hoag.

While Brown disappointingly didn’t reprise her role as Marnie in “Return to Halloweentown,” Sara Paxton replaced her as the lead star. However, she has made it clear that she would love to pick up her broom again in a potential fifth movie. Fingers crossed!

Will Kimberly J. Brown Play The Lead In A Fifth Halloween Movie?

Getty Kimberly J. Brown and her husband, Daniel Kountz (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Back in 2024, Brown was interviewed by E! News, saying, “We would all love to do another one,” adding, “Disney knows I’m down to do another one. I’ve been telling fans to tell Disney that they would watch it if it came out. The ball is in Disney’s court.”

Meanwhile, Brown, 41, who married her “Halloweentown 2” co-star, Daniel Kountz, would love to see Marnie and her friends in a fifth movie, adding that she believes there are “so many possibilities.”

“Marnie would be teaching a new generation of witches or running for mayor,” Brown said. “I feel like she would still be passionately involved in her community and bringing everybody together because that’s what she loved doing.”

About The Other ‘Halloweentown’ Family Comedy Movies

‘Halloweentown’ 1998

When a young girl living with her secret witch mother learns she too is a witch, she must help her witch grandmother save Halloweentown from evil forces.

2. ‘Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge’ 2001

Aggie Cromwell and her granddaughter Marnie live in Halloweentown. Kal, son of old rival Kalabar, schemes to use Aggie’s book of magic spells to turn the town into a dreary version of the real world.

3. ‘Halloweentown High’ 2004

Marnie convinces the Halloweentown council that no harm will come to their children but it comes to them in the form of the evil Iron Dagger. Now, it is up to her to save them.

4. ‘Return to Halloweentown’ 2006

When Marnie takes admission to the Witch University of Halloweentown, she soon finds out that the wizards and witches are not allowed to use magic in the school.