HGTV’s Jonathan Scott Teases 2026 Halloween Costume With Fake Abs & Leather Pants Video

HGTV star Jonathan Scott is giving fans a few hints about his 2026 Halloween costume, and honestly, the guesses are already hilarious. One half of “The Property Brothers” took to Instagram earlier today with a video featuring fake abs and a pair of leather pants, as well as a blonde wig. Why? To ask fans to guess what he might be dressing up as this year.

Yep, Jonathan has given fans plenty to work with, but whether any of them have actually figured out his costume is another story. From sitcom references to superheroes and a classic vampire movie character, the comments have taken some entertaining turns.

And considering Jonathan’s history of Halloween costumes, it seems like fans have every reason to expect something fun this year. He and his brother, Drew Scott, have pulled off some memorable looks over the years (more about that below). So let’s be real, the bar is already pretty high.

Jonathan Scott Shares Clues About His 2026 Halloween Costume

In the Instagram video, Jonathan starts by addressing his rather eye-catching outfit.

“You may be looking at these fancy pleather pants and wondering, is this what he wears to go clubbing? No. This is actually part of my Halloween costume because, yes, it is that time of year. We’re about to do something really crazy. I’m going to give you the next five seconds to guess what you think my costume might be.”

He then brings in some extra help, asking viewers:

“You remember Coco. Does this make it any easier to figure out what I’m about to do?”

But Jonathan wasn’t finished sharing details about the leather pants. He also reflected on wearing them when he was younger, admitting:

“I did actually wear a lot of leather pants when I was young. We would go out and, for whatever reason, I thought, this looks good. It’s a sweaty mess when you take it off… You get some swamp a**, that’s for sure.”

Let’s be real, that is one way to make sure everyone remembers the leather pants.

But it was the caption that got everyone involved. Jonathan said:

“Despite some technical difficulties the costume is awesome😂 Let’s hear your guesses!”

Naturally, fans were more than happy to share their theories.

Fans’ Halloween Costume Guesses Are Hilarious

One of the first guesses that stood out was a reference to Ross Geller from “Friends,” specifically the infamous leather pants episode.

“At first I thought Ross Geller in that one episode of Friends when he couldn’t get the leather pants off.”

Another fan agreed, replying, “That was my first thought too, until I saw the muscles.”

Yep, the fake abs might be the biggest clue here, especially if Jonathan is going for a character known for having a muscular physique.

Other fans went in a superhero or action-movie direction.

One suggested Arnold Schwarzenegger, saying:

“The Terminator!”

Another mentioned Nick Cage and received a response from another fan asking, “when did Nick Cage have those abs 😂,” to which the commenter explained, “Ghost Rider! Legit!”

David Hasselhoff was another possibility, with one fan writing:

“Don’t know why but I thought David Hasselhoff at first. Might have been the leather pants.”

And then there’s this guess, which deserves a mention all on its own:

“100% the sax man from Lost Boys”

Honestly, fans are getting creative with these theories.

Other guesses included Hulk Hogan, He-Man, Thor (specifically from “Infinity War”), Stretch Armstrong, Johnny Bravo, Geralt of Rivia, Wolverine, Lestat, and Fabio.

Of course, not everyone was trying to solve the mystery. One fan shared their appreciation for Jonathan’s previous costumes, writing:

“😍 Jonathan, I absolutely LOVED all of your amazing Halloween costumes that you have worn over the years! I am anxiously waiting to see your new Halloween costume this year! I know that it will be awesome! 😍”

Jonathan Scott Has a History of Memorable Halloween Costumes

Jonathan isn’t new to going all out for Halloween. In previous years, he and Drew have dressed as “Star Wars” characters, Han Solo and Chewbacca, respectively. They’ve also done an anime crossover, with Jonathan as Link from “The Legend of Zelda” and Drew as Mei from Studio Ghibli’s “My Neighbor Totoro.”

And yep, the brothers have even taken on a ‘Zombie Property Brothers’ look.

Jonathan has also teamed up with his wife, Zooey Deschanel, for some memorable pop-culture costumes. The couple have dressed as Wolverine from Marvel and Angie Harrington from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” as well as Marvel’s Dr. Strange and Lady Guinevere from King Arthur (seen above).

Honestly, Jonathan has given fans plenty of reasons to look forward to his Halloween reveals over the years. It seems like he enjoys having a little fun with these costumes, and this year’s fake abs and leather pants are already giving fans something to talk about.

Will Jonathan Scott Reveal His Costume Soon?

We hope so. For now, Jonathan Scott hasn’t explained exactly what he’s planning, leaving fans to debate which of these guesses might be right. It seems like the fake abs, leather pants, and blonde wig could fit quite a few characters, which makes this guessing game even more entertaining.

Yep, with Jonathan’s history of creative costumes, fans have good reason to be excited about the reveal. Whether he’s going for a superhero, a movie character, or something nobody has guessed yet, the anticipation is already building.

And until he shares the finished look, fans will just have to keep those guesses coming.