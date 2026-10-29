Kathy Najimy Won’t Rule Out ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ & Shares Hilarious Bette Midler Confession (Exclusive)

More than three decades after “Hocus Pocus” first cast its spell on audiences, Kathy Najimy is still embracing her inner Sanderson sister — and isn’t ruling out her return to Salem.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Now, Najimy reflected on the enduring legacy of “Hocus Pocus,” discussed the possibility of Hocus Pocus 3, shared stories about her longtime admiration for Bette Midler, and teased what’s next in her career.

Kathy Najimy Talks ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ and the Franchise’s Lasting Legacy

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Now, Najimy reflected on the Halloween classic’s enduring popularity and whether fans might see the Sanderson sisters reunite once again.

“I don’t have any details to share on that one yet, but I can tell you that Mary will always hold such a special place in my heart,” Najimy said.

“It’s been incredible to see how much “Hocus Pocus” means to people and how it’s become a Halloween tradition for so many families,” she continued.

While Najimy stopped short of confirming another sequel, she didn’t rule out the possibility of returning to Salem.

“I’ll always have a soft spot for a little Halloween mischief, so who knows what the future holds!”

In 2022, almost three decades after the original film’s release, Najimy reunited with Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker for Disney+’s “Hocus Pocus 2.” Despite the years that had passed, slipping back into Mary’s shoes proved surprisingly effortless.

“It was honestly the best,” she recalled. “Stepping back into Mary’s shoes after all these years felt like no time had passed, and I didn’t have to go looking for her. She’s just in there!”

She added, “Getting to do it all again, and seeing how much the fans love the Sanderson Sisters, was a gift.”

Kathy Najimy Explains Why Working with Bette Midler Was a Dream Come True

For Najimy, working alongside Midler was especially meaningful given her longtime admiration for the singer and actress.

“I’ll never get over singing backup for Bette Midler,” Najimy admitted. “My 13-year-old self was screaming inside with pure joy after being such a rabid fan my whole life.”

However, Najimy’s devotion to Midler didn’t stop at attending concerts.

“I went to her concerts, Bette Midler’s face was the star on my Christmas tree, and I even dressed up like a giant bunny to send myself to her as a singing telegram backstage at one of her shows,” she revealed.

Naturally, Najimy had to be strategic about revealing the full extent of her fandom to her future co-star.

“I had to make her aware of these facts slowly over time while we were filming, so I wouldn’t make her run for the hills!” she joked.

Although “Hocus Pocus” remains one of her most recognizable projects, Najimy said fans continue to approach her about several other beloved roles, including Sister Mary Patrick in “Sister Act” and Peggy Hill in the animated comedy “King of the Hill.”

The actress also revealed that she’s preparing to record the 300th episode of “King of the Hill.”

“I’m getting ready to record the 300th episode of King of the Hill, which is a pretty incredible milestone, and I’m still having a blast voicing Peggy Hill,” she shared.

While Najimy has become practically synonymous with Halloween thanks to her role in “Hocus Pocus,” her love for the holiday began long before she became a Sanderson sister.

“We didn’t have a lot of money growing up, but my parents were always determined to make it fun no matter what,” she shared.

Those childhood memories have stayed with Najimy, who still appreciates the simple traditions that make Halloween special.

“I still love that feeling of walking around at dusk and seeing everybody’s porches lit up,” she said.

Inside Kathy Najimy’s Reese’s Halloween-Inspired Partnership

This year, Najimy is celebrating that same community spirit through a partnership with Reese’s, serving on the popular candy brand’s Halloween Council as part of its search for the “Trick-or-Treatiest Street in America.”

“What I love about the Reese’s Trick-or-Treatiest Street in America search is that it celebrates the people who really go all out for Halloween,” Najimy explained.

The campaign also features several recognizable faces, including fellow spooky-season icon Christina Ricci.

When asked what makes a truly memorable trick-or-treating destination, Najimy said she believes enthusiasm from adults is just as important as excitement from children.

“For me, it’s when the whole neighborhood gets involved,” she explained. “Great decorations and plenty of Reese’s certainly don’t hurt, but the best streets are the ones where the grown-ups seem to be having just as much fun as the kids!”

What’s Next for Kathy Najimy? Actress Teases New Projects Including Upcoming Disney Film ‘Hexed’

Looking ahead, Najimy is focused on projects that are particularly meaningful, including helping develop a project inspired by feminist icon Gloria Steinem, whom she described as a close friend and one of her heroes.

“I love work with a strong point of view, and I’m looking forward to helping develop a project based on my other hero, Gloria Steinem, who was a close friend of mine,” she revealed.

In addition to that endeavor, Najimy is also involved in an upcoming Disney animated film.



“I’m part of Disney’s upcoming animated movie Hexed, which I’m so excited for people to see.”

And while her next chapter may include everything from animation to passion projects, fans hoping to see Mary Sanderson fly once again can take comfort in knowing Najimy hasn’t closed the door on another trip to Salem.