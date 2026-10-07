Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick Spotted on a Rare Date Night in NYC

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were photographed enjoying a rare date night on October 1. The couple attended the New York City Ballet 2026 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater in New York City, and they dressed up for the event!

Getty Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick attend the New York City Ballet 2026 Fall Fashion Gala

The couple looked incredibly fashionable, with Broderick in a classic black suit, a white collared shirt, and a black bow tie, and Parker in a sheer tulle dress. Her flowy dress is from Simone Rocha’s Autumn/Winter 2026 collection and features pink ribbon detailing and embroidered flowers. She accessorized with silver heels and pulled her hair back in a loose ponytail. The entire look was so beautiful.

Getty

Getty

On the red carpet, Broderick and Parker posed for photos holding hands, and in another picture, Broderick held Parker around her waist. They still look so happy after decades together!

Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick’s Relationship History

In May, Parker gave fans a rare look into her relationship when she celebrated 29 years of marriage. She posted on Instagram on May 19, showing a page from a photo album with three photos of her and Broderick together. The pair married on May 19, 1997, at N.Y.C.’s Angel Orensanz Synagogue, surrounded by 100 friends and family, People reports.

“May 19th, 1997-May 19th, 2026 29 years. And counting. Here’s to you my darling. With your favorite band joining me in serenading you. Us. Forever young. Xxx, Your wife Sarah Jessica,” Parker wrote in the caption. Fans flooded the comment section with well-wishes and congratulations. “The only couple ever, really,” actress Mindy Kaling wrote. “Oh happy everything you two,” Ali Wentworth shared.

Other reactions include, “Match made in heaven congratulations,” “Two of the best …. happy anniversary MB & SJ,” “Happy anniversary beautiful people,” and “29 years of love is not just a milestone, it’s a masterpiece. In a world that moves so fast, you’ve shown that real love is built in the quiet moments, the laughter, the loyalty, and the choice to keep growing side by side through every season of life.”

Sarah Jessica Parker Built a Life With Matthew Broderick

Getty Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker attend the 51st Emmy Awards in 1999

Parker and Broderick met in 1991 and were introduced by Parker’s brothers, who founded the Naked Angels Theater Company, where Broderick directed a play, Elle reports. On their wedding day, Parker wore a black dress. “I never thought about a wedding dress. Never. Had not one daydream about it,” she told People. “At one point, I just simply remember thinking, ‘God, I really hope he asks me to marry him.’ I don’t know when or why. It was fairly early on.”

In the decades that they have been together, Parker and Broderick have built a life and a family, and they are parents to three children. They welcomed their son, James Wilke, on October 28, 2002, and twin girls Marion and Tabitha, born via surrogate on June 22, 2009.