Jennifer Lawrence married Cooke Maroney in October 2019. Their wedding celebration was held at Belcourt of Newport mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, and was attended by many famous faces, including Robert De Niro. However, during the rehearsal dinner, Lawrence revealed that she told the Hollywood veteran to “go home.”

Robert DeNiro Reflects on Jennifer Lawrence Telling Him to Go Home

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In a lie detector segment with Vanity Fair on November 19, De Niro appeared alongside Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande, and he was asked about the incident. “This famous actress said she asked you to leave her wedding after feeling worried that you weren’t having a good time,” Grande said, showing De Niro a photo of Lawrence. To which he replied, “Yes.”

“I was actually having an okay time,” De Niro said. “It was an interesting experience, but I wasn’t… There was nobody I knew there, not that I had to know anybody. It was their party, and so on. It was a great place to be; It was nice that Jennifer was being very sensitive to my situation, thinking that I was not having a good time, but I was okay.”

In a 2024 interview with People, De Niro denied that he was not having a good time. “No, I wasn’t. It was nice!” he said, revealing he had been there for an hour. “It wasn’t that long.”

Fans loved the interview and praised all three actors for their humor and honesty. There were also many comments about De Niro. “Not De Niro spilling the tea on Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding and Hollywood stars… He’s a legend,” a comment reads.

“De Niro in his ‘I’m doing this press tour because I’m under contract’ era,” another person shared. Other reactions include, “the way they were both intimidated and terrified of De Niro,” and “Everyone says Robert DeNiro is one of the nicest people on the planet, but his mere existence is so intimidating like I’d watch how I breathe around him, but he seems pretty chill and fun.”

Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Wedding Dinner Rehearsal

Getty Jennifer Lawrence at Hunger Games event in November 2026

In a 2024 interview with E! News, Lawrence spoke about her wedding rehearsal. “I looked over, and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody, and he’s kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn’t what he wants to be doing. I don’t want him here,’” she said. “So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home,’ and he was nice — he, like, talked to my parents and was polite — but I was like, ‘Go.’”

When De Niro left, the actress said, “That just genuinely made me feel better.”

In her interview, Lawrence also revealed that she had been stressed about her wedding guests. “It’s so stressful. You’re not having fun. You’re just like, ‘Is that person having fun?’” she recalled. “I’ll never forget—I was freaking out about the guests being cold, and all of my friends were lying they’re like, ‘Nobody’s cold, nobody’s cold, everything’s fine, everything’s fine.’”

However, her mom was honest about the situation. “My mom was like, ‘It’s freezing out there, your grandmother almost died,’” she said.