Bo Derek celebrated her 70th birthday. The actress celebrated the milestone birthday on November 20. Derek is married to “Sex and the City” star John Corbett, 65. The pair have been married for six years but have been a couple since 2002. In a relationship spanning nearly 25 years, Derek and Corbett are well aware of each other’s intimate likes and dislikes.

The “10” actress revealed the way her husband delivers whenever her birthday comes around. Derek admitted she’s a huge fan of birthdays in general, saying it’s a day specifically dedicated to someone as a person rather than a special day or with a historically significant reason.

On the other hand, the 70-year-old doesn’t exactly go around demanding huge parties for herself. Derek opened up to PEOPLE leading up to her birthday, detailing how she approached the milestone.

Bo Derek Doesn’t Like The Hype Surrounding Birthday Parties

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Bo Derek isn’t shy about her enthusiasm regarding birthdays. The “Tommy Boy” star told PEOPLE that she’s always seen it as a day where every person deserves to feel special.

“It’s the one day it’s about you, not about some historical figure or Valentine’s Day or something that everyone else is celebrating,” Derek told the outlet.

While that might make it sound as if the actress wants parties in her honor, the truth is quite the opposite. Derek sees the hype surrounding birthday parties as exhausting. The 70-year-old isn’t fond of the unnecessary commitment required to entertain so many people when the occasion should be about the person celebrating their birthday.

“If you have 20 or 30 people, you’re just running around — ‘Hi, what do you need? Can I get you a drink?’” Derek elaborated. “You’re just running around. I always felt a little empty after a big party.”

Bo Derek Celebrated Her 70th Birthday Through Individual Dinners Based On An Idea From John Corbett

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Fortunately for Bo Derek, she’s married to a man who loves arranging special occasions for her. The actress called John Corbett “a great gift giver” and revealed how he cracked the code to her 70th birthday celebrations.

“He said, ‘I don’t care how many weeks it takes. Why don’t we invite a friend or two at a time and have meaningful dinners with them?’” Derek told PEOPLE a few days before she turned 70. “That’s probably what I’ll do this year, because I love it.”

Derek has largely retired from Hollywood over the years. The actress was last seen onscreen in 2020, having worked intermittently for over two decades by then as well. She and Corbett live on a 110-acre ranch. The pair have no children but own two German shepherds and a horse.

The actress isn’t particularly picky when it comes to gifts either. Derek told PEOPLE about a practical gift she’d received from her husband. Corbett bought her shares in a friend’s startup, which went on to become successful

“It’s so much fun. I am not a wheeler-dealer or a trader by any means,” Derek said with a laugh. “It’s all just algebra to me.”