Candace Cameron Bure made a brave admission about her life. The “Full House” star, 50, opened up on the “Jesus Over Everything” podcast, where she spoke of motherhood. Cameron Bure is the mother of three children, Natasha, 28, Lev, 26, and Maksim, 24. The actress married her husband, Valeri Bure, as a 20-year-old in 1996.

The 50-year-old has enjoyed a wonderful relationship with her family for decades. Cameron Bure is now a grandmother of two children. Her son Lev welcomed a boy named Bond Leo Bure with his wife in August, while her daughter Natasha had a girl named Winnie Helaine in October.

Becoming a grandmother at a relatively young age has put things into perspective for the actress. In the podcast, Cameron Bure opened up about why being a grandmother is the greatest feeling and why she doesn’t think she truly enjoyed being a young mother the same way.

Candace Cameron Bure Was Still In Her Discovery Phase As A Young Mother

Candace Cameron Bure spoke to Lisa Whittle on the “Jesus Over Everything” podcast. The actress made an honest admission about why being a grandmother is like being “in heaven” compared to motherhood. The “Full House” star maintained that while she loved being a mother, her young age at the time meant she had to prioritize other things rather than herself.

“So, I love my kids. I’ve loved being a mom. I had my children at ages 22, 23 and 25,” she told Whittle on the podcast. “You are just trying to figure out life at those ages. And so when you have a newborn, [for] anyone, it’s stressful, it’s chaotic. You’re discovering all of these things, and you’re still trying to discover who you are.”

Cameron Bure took a career break after “Full House” to raise her family. The actress was absent from screens for years before making her return once her children were preteens. Cameron Bure had entered her thirties by then and slowly reentered the industry through the show “Make It or Break It” and a series of Hallmark movies.

Candace Cameron Bure Thinks Being Grandmother Has Provided Her With A Renewed Perspective

The 50-year-old thinks she didn’t get the most out of the experience because she was still figuring things out. Her honest admission comes on the heels of becoming a grandmother, which she much prefers. Candace Cameron Bure feels the uncertainty and pressures that she felt in her younger years aren’t there now.

“And so I feel like I didn’t totally enjoy motherhood as much as I could have,” she said on the podcast. “Because I was trying to not be this selfish 20-something-year-old and put my time and energy into my kids and prioritize them. But that was like a whole discovery process.”

Her confession wasn’t meant to criticize or put down her time as a young mother. Instead, Cameron Bure wanted to emphasize how this new phase of her life feels so rewarding. More importantly, her experience as a mother helps her in her duties as a grandmother.

The “Full House” star feels she is much more patient and has learned from past mistakes. As a result, being a grandparent hasn’t brought the same pressure she once felt.

“Now as a grandmother…I am so at peace,” she said. “I have so much more practice of patience and being present and enjoying. So that’s what this is all about.”