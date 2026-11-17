A new unauthorized documentary is taking fans back to Stars Hollow, “Drink Coffee, Talk Fast: A Documentary About Gilmore Girls.”

Among the topics the new doc tackles are the persistent rumors of friction between “Gilmore Girls” co-stars Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson, whose offscreen relationship was said to be far chillier than that of their characters.

Scott Patterson Was ‘Focused and Serious’

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In “Drink Coffee, Talk Fast,” Patterson himself confronts the reports of tensions with Graham, as do other members of the cast and crew.

According to Jamie Babbit, who directed more than a dozen “Gilmore Girls” episodes, Graham was a seasoned TV veteran by that point, while Patterson was a fledgling actor who’d transitioned to Hollywood from a career in minor league baseball. Patterson, recalls Babbit (via Entertainment Weekly), was “very much a jock, and just a very different kind of personality than Lauren Graham, who’s so erudite and intellectual.”

For Patterson, the “challenge” he experienced when working with Graham was in trying not to get drawn into her fast-paced dialogue delivery. “The challenge there is to not get caught up in her rhythm, and that happened a few times. There’s always that sense, like, ‘Can I get another one?’ You know, she swept me away again.”

As Babbit recalled, Patterson may have been inexperienced, but he “really just took the craft of acting very seriously,” remembering the actor being “very serious about no one being in his eye line.”

“Oh, Scott’s eye line,” recalled George Anthony Bell, who played one of Rory Gilmore’s (Alexis Bledel) Yale professors. “Yes, we were at a golf course one time. There were these people about one mile away on the putting green, and he was telling me, ‘Get them out of my eye line!’ We all look, ‘Where? You mean about a mile down there they had to get off of his eye line?’”

Patterson did not dispute that recollection. “Yeah, I was focused and serious,” he said, jokingly adding, “And you know, I’m a lot of fun.”

‘They Don’t Seem to Really Like Each Other’

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: (L-R) Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Lauren Graham on October 03, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Bell also revealed that he used to help Patterson rehearse so he’d be ready to work with Graham. “What I would always do with Scott is, I would report to set that morning, and then I would go to his trailer and then we would run lines and run lines and run lines… Lauren was so good, and so he didn’t want to be the weak link.”

That said, Bell doesn’t believe that Graham and Patterson “hung out after the show.” That opinion was shared by first assistant cameraman, Mark Strasburg, who said, “Offscreen, I’m not sure if they’re besties, but they don’t really seem to really like each other. But onscreen they’re amazing.”

Kelly Bishop, who portrayed Lorelai’s imperious mother, Emily, told the documentary that she was aware of the rumors, but never placed much stock in them.

“I loved working with that little nucleus of a family. The Hartford group got along great,” she says. “I guess there was a little bit of problems here and there in Stars Hollow, and I’m not gonna tell you what they were because it’s none of my business, and it was hearsay and I don’t do that.”