Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrates 52nd Birthday With Lavish Star-Studded Bash

Leonardo DiCaprio rang in his 52nd birthday with a star-studded party in Beverly Hills, California.

The “Titanic” actor officially turned a year older on Wednesday, November 11, before throwing a lavish bash on Saturday, November 14.

DiCaprio partied with some longtime friends and former costars, including Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Orlando Bloom, Tobey Maguire, Jonah Hill, Al Pacino, and more.

Check out DiCaprio’s star-studded guest list and how they became friends below.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos

Bezos and DiCaprio crossed paths at the 2021 LACMA Art+Film Gala, where Bezos attended with then-girlfriend Lauren Sánchez. A viral video showed Sánchez chatting animatedly with DiCaprio, prompting Bezos to jokingly tease the actor on social media.

Al Pacino

Getty Al Pacino attends the “Killing Castro” Premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 09, 2026 in New York City.

Pacino and DiCaprio first worked together in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Pacino played Hollywood agent Marvin Schwarz, who represented DiCaprio’s character, Rick Dalton.

Elizabeth Banks

Getty Elizabeth Banks attends Airbnb.org’s first-ever gala at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Banks and DiCaprio first shared the screen in Steven Spielberg’s 2002 film “Catch Me If You Can.” Banks had a small role in the movie, which starred DiCaprio as con artist Frank Abagnale Jr.

Tobey Maguire

Getty Tobey Maguire attends the “Killers Of The Flower Moon” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2023 in Cannes, France.

DiCaprio and Maguire’s friendship dates back to their childhoods in Hollywood, when they met while auditioning for acting roles in the 1980s. The two eventually became close friends and costarred in “The Great Gatsby” in 2013.

Orlando Bloom

Getty Orlando Bloom poses during a photocall to promote the film “Bucking Fastard” during the 74th San Sebastian International Film Festival in the northern Spanish Basque city of San Sebastian on September 18, 2026.

Bloom and DiCaprio have been longtime friends who have frequently spent time together outside Hollywood events. In 2017, the two were photographed grabbing lunch in New York City alongside Maguire.

Edward Norton

Getty Edward Norton attends the Los Angeles premiere of “The Invite” at the Directors Guild of America Theater in Los Angeles on June 23, 2026.

Norton and DiCaprio share a longstanding friendship built partly around their mutual interest in environmental activism. Norton once described DiCaprio as a very old friend and revealed that the pair had traveled together and gone diving on several occasions.

Adrien Brody

Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project Adrien Brody attends the 2026 WWD Honors at Cipriani South Street on October 27, 2026 in New York City.

Brody and DiCaprio are fellow Oscar-winning actors who have attended several Hollywood gatherings over the years. Brody attended DiCaprio’s birthday celebration alongside Norton.

Casey Affleck

Getty Casey Affleck attends the “Company” Green Carpet during the 22nd Zurich Film Festival at Corso Green Carpet on September 28, 2026 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Casey Affleck and DiCaprio have been part of Hollywood’s overlapping actor circles for years.

Cara Delevingne

Getty Cara Delevingne attends the 17th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California on November 15, 2026.

Delevingne and DiCaprio have appeared together at various celebrity gatherings.

Other celebrities spotted at the party include 50 Cent, Laura Harrier, Ice Spice, Alabama Barker and Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.