‘7th Heaven’ Star Shares Hopeful Update After Desperate Plea for Help

It seems things are turning around for former “7th Heaven” star Jeremy London.

The actor took to social media earlier this month to share a desperate plea to fans for help after being forced out of his home.

“Guys… my boss is going through some kind of mental crisis and I may be losing my job and home…” London shared via X on Thursday, November 5. “This can’t be happening again 😞.”

London — who played Chandler Hampton in seasons 7 and 8 of the family drama — added, “If anyone has a job and home for me out there, please let me know. I love working a real job on top of acting. I’m a good person. Why does this keep happening to me?? I’m not ok.”

After rumors began swirling that London was experiencing homelessness, he clarified, “Guys… I have a condo in Florida. People mag out here making me look homeless. I was just in shock from by boss’ behavior and didn’t want to have to go back to Florida.” He claimed that covering this story in the media meant that “they really have nothing else to report on.”

One week after his initial plea, London shared a hopeful update, revealing that he landed a new job.

“I’’ll be sharing details when I can, but I can tell you guys that I start a WAYYYYYYY BETTER JOB on Jan 1st for an absolute LEGEND!! 😎😎😎,” he wrote via X on Thursday, November 12. “Yes, I still act. Several films a year. But I want to show my children that acting isn’t enough anymore unless you’re on the A-list. And that list is fleeting as hell. I want to teach them good work ethic. I’ll never let Hollywood define me. 😉”

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the struggling star.

“I don’t know you personally, but from what I’ve learned about you, I am incredibly proud of you. You’re just a good human, in an industry that devalues, chews up & spits people out. You’re grounded & an excellent role model for your sons & a bit of a Renaissance man. Bless you,” one follower wrote.

“Honestly following you on here and getting to know the person behind the roles has only made me like you more. Kudos for being a great guy. 💙,” a third added.

Past Struggles

In 2025, London opened up about being fired from “7th Heaven,” saying, “I can’t say that working on 7th Heaven was a very positive experience for me.”

“I left ‘7th Heaven’ because I got fired,” he added during an appearance on the Investigation Discovery documentary series “Hollywood Demons,” according to People. “Working on ‘7th Heaven’, my wife [then girlfriend Melissa Cunningham] and I, we were driving up the 405, and things got stupid, and we were yelling and screaming over something that we shouldn’t even have been fighting over. And that literally in that moment changed everything.”

After being fired, his career slowed down dramatically. He later battled substance abuse issues and has worked tirelessly to turn his life around.