Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar’s 14-Year-Old Son Drives Ultra-Luxury Car as His ‘First Time’

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar’s son is on his way to adulthood. Rocky Prinze, 14, had his first ride in a vehicle with his parents. The teenager had a special day, considering the prestige involved with the car. The post comes a week after Rocky posted a series of images and videos on his Instagram account displaying his passion for go-karting.

The youngster first joined the platform in August and has used social media to share his driving pursuits. Rocky works hard at his craft, which he has been passionate about since he was in kindergarten. His parents have been extremely supportive of his ambitions and have shared multiple posts on their own accounts.

Now, Rocky appears to be setting his sights higher, as he rides in his first-ever luxury car.

Freddie Prinze Jr. And Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Son Drove A Porsche For The First Time

Rocky Prinze is the spitting image of his father. The son of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. resembles the latter as if he were his lookalike. Much like Freddie’s passion for sports, Rocky is also ambitious when it comes to the racing track.

The teenager has so far kept his passion limited to go-karting, but appears to be on the cusp of graduating further. The 14-year-old shared a picture of himself in a Porsche and was clearly excited. Rocky even quoted Ferdinand Porsche, the founder of the vehicle giant, to commemorate the occasion.

“’In the beginning I looked around and could not find quite the car I dreamed of,'” Rocky shared the famous quote. “‘So I decided to build it myself.’ – Ferdinand Porsche. My first time driving one.”

Rocky has long expressed a desire to take up racing as a career. The teenager shared a picture of himself as a child back in kindergarten, where he’d written his aspirations to be a race car driver even back then.

Freddie Prinze Jr. And Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Son Aspires To Be A Formula 1 Driver

Although it’s still early days, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar might be raising the next professional Formula 1 driver. Rocky Prinze has so far been inclined to pursue the sport when he’s able to compete.

Fans have expected the famous couple’s children to follow in their path, but Prinze Jr. and Michelle Gellar have always supported their kids’ ambitions. Both parents frequently share Rocky’s racing adventures on their own social media. Freddie added a reel of Rocky kicking into overdrive on the go-karting track and voiced his pride.

Rocky has so far demonstrated both passion and humility, thanking his coach for honing his skills. The 14-year-old impressed fans online with his abilities, many of whom voiced amazement at his progress.

The teenager recently shaved off his long locks in the spirit of his racing experience. Rocky has gone from a grown-out hair look to a buzz cut, which he proudly announced on Instagram. Fans also marveled at the extreme resemblance between him and his father, with several claiming that Rocky looks like a teenage version of Freddie.