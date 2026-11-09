Henry Winkler Vulnerably Opens Up About His Mental Health And Going To Therapy

Henry Winkler has bravely opened up about the difficult head space he was in before making the decision to give therapy a go. The actor and director recently appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show”, where he spilled details about his mental health in a candid confession.

What Did Henry Say?

Getty Henry Winkler

Henry sat down on the iconic Drew Barrymore sofa and began by sharing that before he started therapy, he felt like he was becoming “very confused” in his own mind. But after being in therapy now for a whole decade, his outlook has completely changed and he owes a lot to it.

He noted: “I was very confused. I was in my 60s, and I had a birthday. I went and the first thing that the therapist asked me was, ‘Oh wait a minute, where are you?’ And I had no idea what the woman was saying to me.”

Henry then heartbreakingly described how his head felt “clamped shut” and it was tough to articulate his thoughts and emotions, continuing: “I didn’t know how to find [myself]. I didn’t know where to look. I didn’t even know there was, and slowly but surely — I explained it that the top of my head was clamped shut like an oil can, like an oil drum.”

Though the metaphor ended well, with Henry adding in a description of how therapy has changed the oil drum into being less of a place to hide and more of a place he has control over. He added: “Slowly but surely I’m able now to peel it back so that I can let in the universe as opposed to being scared of being right in the universe.”

Drew empathized with Henry and thanked him for his use of metaphors that many people will find to be relatable. The popular talk show host said: “I really appreciate the metaphors that you were using because we go through therapy for years or we go through life for years and we can still have these big giant breakthroughs.”

The actor then added yet another metaphor, but this one was abundant with humor. He compared himself to being different cheeses, and said that the end goal is to not be a piece of Swiss. Henry explained: “I love them when it happens. I see myself as a chunk of Swiss cheese, so I’m walking around and there are a lot of holes I could fall in, and I’m working to become a chunk of cheddar.”

More About Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler has spent more than five decades writing his success story in Hollywood, with his role on hit TV show “Happy Days” cementing his claim to international stardom. Though the modest star places a lot of his good fortune down to mere luck, alongside the willingness to show up.

The star noted when talking to Drew about his career: “Luck, will, preparation. I thought to myself when I was younger, ‘You better go to drama school and figure out what the fundamentals are so that no matter what happens when that door opens, you’re prepared to walk through it.'”