Chynna Phillips Says Marriage To Billy Baldwin Is Getting ‘More Challenging’

Chynna Phillips and Billy Baldwin are getting unusually candid about the parts of their marriage that have become harder after more than three decades together.

The couple, who married in 1995, opened up about communication problems, emotional needs and intimacy in a new installment of their YouTube series, “Holding On.”

Their latest conversation comes after the pair previously revealed they are living “separately, but adjacent,” an arrangement that raised questions about where their relationship stands.

But Chynna Phillips and Billy Baldwin’s marriage discussion suggests the bigger issue is not simply where they live. Both say the challenge is understanding what the other person needs and consistently giving it to them.

Chynna Phillips Says Marriage Has Become ‘More Challenging’

Getty Chynna Phillips and Billy Baldwin Wedding, 9th September 1995 (Photo by Rossa W. Cole/Sygma via Getty Images)

Phillips, 58, and Baldwin, 63, reflected on advice they received from a therapist who encouraged them to identify the things they most need from each other.

Phillips explained that after 31 years of marriage, meeting each other’s emotional needs has become increasingly challenging, particularly when both people communicate and process stress in very different ways.

According to People, the couple said the therapist encouraged them to learn each other’s most important needs and make a consistent effort to meet them. For Phillips and Baldwin, putting that advice into practice has not always been easy.

Billy Baldwin Admits His Communication Style Can Cause Problems

Getty GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS – JANUARY 6: Billy Baldwin and Chynna Phillips attend The RITZ-CARLTON GRAND CAYMAN Opening Gala at The Ritz-Carlton on January 6, 2006 in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. (Photo by Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

One major difference appears to be the way the pair communicate. Phillips described herself as more relaxed, while Baldwin characterized his own approach as more intense and urgent.

That contrast has sometimes created tension, with Baldwin acknowledging that his communication style can leave Phillips feeling distressed, especially when he becomes focused on solving a problem immediately.

Phillips, on the other hand, encouraged her husband to release some of that pressure rather than bringing the same level of intensity into every disagreement.

Their conversation suggested that the problem is not simply about who is right or wrong, but how differently they respond to conflict.

Emotional And Physical Intimacy Remain A Sensitive Subject

Getty TORONTO, ON – NOVEMBER 04: Chynna Phillips and actor Billy Baldwin attend the 9th annual Rally For Kids With Cancer Scavenger Cup Qualifiers Celebrity Draft Party at Cactus Club Cafe on November 4, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/Getty Images)

Phillips and Baldwin also discussed their different expectations around intimacy, including both emotional and physical connection.

The pair acknowledged that they do not always experience or prioritize those needs in the same way, which can create frustration when one person feels they are not receiving enough connection or support.

Their comments suggest that intimacy remains another area where understanding each other has required continued effort.

Their Separate Living Arrangement Already Raised Questions

The latest conversation comes after Phillips revealed that she and Baldwin had started living in separate homes. She described the arrangement as “separately, but adjacent,” explaining that they were not ending their marriage but had created some physical space between them.

Phillips has also admitted the setup can feel “super confusing” and complicated. The arrangement attracted attention because the pair have been married since September 1995 and share three children: daughters Jameson and Brooke and son Vance.

However, the separate homes were not presented as a formal separation or divorce. Instead, Phillips has discussed the decision as part of the couple’s attempt to figure out what works for them after years of marital ups and downs.

Chynna Phillips Has Been Candid About Their Marriage Before

Getty PARSIPPANY, NJ – OCTOBER 30: Chynna Phillips attends 2026 Chiller Theatre Halloween Expo at Dolce Hotel on October 30, 2026 in Parsippany, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Phillips has rarely portrayed her marriage as effortless. Over the years, she has discussed periods of conflict and even admitted that she once considered divorce.

She has also spoken publicly about the effect faith has had on the relationship and her determination to continue working through difficult periods. Baldwin, meanwhile, has acknowledged his own role in their problems.

At times, Phillips has accused him of being controlling or manipulative, while Baldwin has admitted that his behavior and communication can cause her distress. Despite those struggles, the two have remained married and increasingly willing to discuss the difficult parts of their relationship publicly.

The Couple Is Still Trying To Make Their Marriage Work

The newest “Holding On” discussion does not suggest that Phillips and Baldwin have solved everything. They are still working through communication differences, emotional needs and intimacy while trying to understand what keeps creating tension between them.

Their separate homes may be the most visible sign that their marriage looks different today, but their latest comments suggest the harder work is happening in the conversations between them.

For Phillips and Baldwin, 31 years together have not eliminated those challenges. They are still figuring out what it takes to stay connected.