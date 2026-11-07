George & Amal Clooney Share Passionate Kiss in Latest Outing

George and Amal Clooney enjoyed a low-key date night this week, where they were spotted sharing a steamy kiss.

The human rights attorney, 48, showed her support for the Oscar winner, 65, who took part in a reading of the political comedy “Smear!” at New York City’s Seaview Studio.

For the outing, Amal looked stunning in a camel-colored suede Gucci coat over an ivory shift dress. She matched the designer outfit with thigh-high black suede boots, and a small black clutch. As for George, he looked dapper in a navy suit, matched with simple dress shoes.

Photos shared by the Daily Mail showed the couple holding hands while leaving the venue. Another shot showed Amal and George sharing a passionate kiss.

George and Amal Clooney’s Marriage Remains Solid

George and Amal Clooney marked a milestone in their relationship by looking back on their 12 years together. Speaking to PEOPLE at The Albies, held at London’s Natural History Museum on Friday, October 9, the couple shared how fortunate they feel to have found one another.

“If you choose the most incredible person, then it all goes well from there,” Amal told the outlet.

“She looked at me; she was talking about herself, of course,” George joked. “No, we’re just … We feel very lucky, very happy to have found each other.”

In May 2015, George told “CBS This Morning” that he “knew fairly quickly” that Amal is the one.

“I knew fairly quickly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with Amal,” he said at the time. “When I asked her, we had never talked about it. There wasn’t like ‘Maybe we should get married. I dropped it on her!”

George & Amal Clooney’s Relationship Timeline

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Ink red carpet of the opening ceremony of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival Venice Italy 2026/09/02. (Photo by Laurent Hou / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images)

George and Amal first crossed paths in July 2013 after a mutual friend introduced them. Their connection soon blossomed, and by October of that year, the pair had gone on their first date in London.

By April 2014, George proposed to Amal during a casual date night at home.

“I did all the stuff, got down on my knee and did all the things you’re supposed to do,” George shared, via PEOPLE “I had a playlist with my Rosemary [Clooney] songs on it, and I was waiting for this song, ‘Why Shouldn’t I?’ … And it played, and she’s like, ‘Holy [expletive]!’ And she just kept staring at the ring, going, ‘Oh, my God.’ It was 20 minutes of me on my knee, waiting for her to say yes, because she was so shocked. She only said yes when ‘Goody, Goody’ came on, which isn’t very romantic — it’s kind of mean: ‘So you met someone who set you back on your heels, goody, goody.'”

Amal and George tied the knot in Italy in September 2014. They welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella, in June 2017.