Premiere Date Set As David Boreanaz Reboots Iconic ’70s TV Hit

Jim Rockford is back on the case, and this time he’ll be played by former “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star David Boreanaz in NBC’s upcoming reboot of “The Rockford Files.”

Originally running from 1974 until 1980, “The Rockford Files” starred James Garner as a laid-back L.A. private detective with a knack for landing in sticky situations.

On Thursday, November 5, NBC made a big announcement about the upcoming series that will send fans to their phones, not their TVs.

1-760-JIM-ROCK

NBC has announced that “The Rockford Files” will be premiering on Saturday, January 7, immediately following the network’s NFL telecast.

Accompanying the announcement is a mock TV ad for Rockford’s detective agency, with fans invited to call the number to receive updates on the series. “Inspired by the iconic voicemail of the original series, ‘The Rockford Files’ hotline gives fans a direct touchpoint with Jim Rockford and stay connected. Call (760) JIM-ROCK to hear a message from star David Boreanaz and sign up for text message updates from the show,” notes NBC’s release.

NBC

“A contemporary update on the classic series of the same name,” is how the NBC logline describes the reboot. “Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn’t commit, James Rockford returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn’t take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime.”

In addition to Boreanaz, the new series also stars Michaela McManus, Ilfenesh Hadera and Jacki Weaver.

‘I Want to Make James Garner Proud’

NBC David Boreanaz as James “Jim” Rockford — (Photo by: Mark Hill/NBC)

While appearing at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival back in June, Boreanaz discussed the trepidation others had about him stepping into such an iconic role, played by such a legendary actor.

“People say that maybe you shouldn’t do it,” he said, as reported by Variety. “But come on, how many James Bonds have there been? My attitude is ‘I want to make James Garner proud’ while still doing my own take on the character.”

According to Boreanaz — who’s continuing a steady run of TV hits that has included “Buffy” spinoff “Angel,” Fox procedural “Bones” and CBS military thriller “S.E.A.L. Team” — Rockford finds himself hurled into some deep waters immediately after he’s released from prison.

“Within two days he finds himself solving a case, and then there’s an even bigger case where people are after him, like the Mob and conmen, who he’s been involved with in the past,” said Boreanaz.

“What I love about him is that he always gets the job done,” he continued. “It’s got the iconic car and Rockford still lives in a trailer home, and in a lot of ways parts of Malibu still feel as though you’re in the 1970s. The scripts do a really great job of balancing that nostalgia with a fresh take.”

Also joining Borenaz on the show is his son Jaden, who guest stars as one of the many guys who rough Rockford up. “It’s his big debut and the first time we’ve worked together,” the proud papa gushed.



