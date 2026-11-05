‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actress Kimmarie Johnson Passes at 50 — Family Reveal Cause

An actress, model, businesswoman, and beauty pageant titleholder known best for her appearance in the teen drama television series “Beverly Hills, 90210” has tragically passed away.

Kimmarie Johnson was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 8, 1976. She passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4. She was only 50 years old.

Kimmarie Johnson’s Cause of Death

Getty Kimmarie Johnson.

TMZ were informed about Johnson’s passing by her niece, Rhonda Scott. According to Scott, the star had a “heart event” on Tuesday, October 27 at her home in Los Angeles. She was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with a “heart aneurysm condition.”

Scott said her aunt’s heart simply stopped beating on Wednesday and she was pronounced dead in her hospital bed.

Johnson’s most famous role undoubtedly came in the aforementioned “Beverly Hills, 90210,” in 1998. She she played Judy in season 9’s ninth episode “The Following Options.” However, she had several other acting credits to her name.

Johnson Also Appeared in 2000’s ‘Dude, Where’s My Car?’

Getty John Corbett, Kimmarie Johnson, and Dan Paulson.

While “Beverly Hills, 90210” provided Kimmarie Johnson with her first acting role in 1998, she also appeared in the drama movie “Let’s Talk About Sex” that same year.

Her other credits came both in movies and on television shows.

Additional small screen credits for Johnson included the B-action comedy series “V.I.P.,” the comedy series “Talk of the Town,” the sitcom “Wanda at Large,” and the action-adventure drama series “Tucker’s War.”

Movie-wise, she also appeared in the 2000 stoner comedy “Dude, Where’s My Car?,” the 2001 sports drama film “Carman: The Champion,” the 2001 action thriller “1st Testament CIA Vengeance,” the 2001 sci-fi action flick “Shadow Fury,” the 2002 comedy drama “Spanish Fly,” the 2004 action drama “Gang Warz,” the 2005 comedy drama thriller “Break a Leg,” the 2008 sci-fi movie “Angel Blade,” the 2008 comedy drama film “Diary of a Tired Black Man,” the 2010 thriller “Legacy,” the 2012 body horror movie “The Summer of Massacre,” and the 2014 romance movie “The Next Dance.”

Tributes Have Started to Appear for Johnson

Tributes for Kimmarie Johnson began to appear when the sad news of her passing began to circulate online.

For example, the New York Post shared the news on Instagram, prompting one user to comment, “My prayers for her and her family and friends and co-stars 🙏🙏.”

Someone else on Instagram wrote, “So awful to lose you 💔💔.”

There is no public record or confirmation that the late Kimmarie Johnson was ever married or had any children.

That being said, we’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Kimmarie Johnson at this terribly upsetting time. May her memory forever be a blessing to them. Moreover, may she rest in eternal peace.

Kimmarie Johnson’s filmography and some personal info was courtesy of IMDb.