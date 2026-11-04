‘Full House’ Sweethearts Reunite as Fans Celebrate Beloved ’90s TV Couple

D.J. Tanner and Steve Hale are giving “Full House” fans another reason to smile.

More than three decades after playing one of television’s favorite young couples, Candace Cameron Bure and Scott Weinger have reunited for a casual dinner and shared a sweet new photo that has fans reminiscing about their days on the beloved sitcom.

The former co-stars posted a joint Instagram update on Wednesday, November 4, showing them sitting together at a restaurant and studying the menu.

While there has been no announcement of another “Full House” revival, the latest dinner photo shows that the friendship between D.J. and Steve’s real-life counterparts remains strong long after the cameras stopped rolling.

Candace Cameron Bure Reunites With Scott Weinger in New Photos

Candace, 50, and Scott, 51, looked right at home together in the picture, with the actress wearing a gray sweater and oversized glasses while leaning toward her former onscreen boyfriend. See the photo here.

Scott, dressed in a dark shirt, had his arm around Candace as they looked over their menus.

The pair kept their caption short and playful.

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“No waffles on this menu! 😋” Candace wrote in the joint Instagram post.

The joke fit “Full House” fans who remember Steve’s enormous appetite and his habit of helping himself to food at the Tanner household.

The reunion quickly caught the attention of longtime viewers, many of whom were delighted to see the two actors together again.

‘Full House’ Fans React to D.J. and Steve’s Reunion

Getty Premiere Of Netflix’s “Fuller House” – Arrivals

The comments were filled with nostalgic reactions from fans who grew up watching their characters’ relationship.

“Reunited and it feels so good!!!!!” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Omg DJ and Steve reunited!!”

“Steejay are back together!😀” a third added.

Some fans also expressed hope for another television reunion, with one asking for a new season of “Fuller House.”

The enthusiasm was hardly surprising considering how closely viewers have followed D.J. and Steve’s love story over the years.

Candace Cameron Bure and Scott Weinger’s ‘Full House’ Love Story

The actors first appeared together on “Full House,” which aired from 1987 to 1995.

Candace played D.J. Tanner, the eldest daughter of Danny Tanner, portrayed by the late Bob Saget. Scott joined the series as her boyfriend, Steve Hale.

Their relationship became a memorable part of the show’s later seasons, with Steve’s appetite and easygoing personality providing plenty of laughs.

Fans eventually got the happy ending they had hoped for when the characters reunited in Netflix’s “Fuller House.”

The revival, which aired from 2016 to 2020, concluded with D.J. and Steve getting married during a triple wedding alongside other beloved characters.

‘Full House’ Stars Recently Reunited at ’90s Con

The dinner outing comes just weeks after Candace and Scott reunited with several “Full House” cast members at ’90s Con in Connecticut in October.

During the event, the longtime friends spoke with EntertainmentNow about their careers and continued friendship.

Scott praised Candace’s participation in “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” telling US Weekly, “I couldn’t be more impressed.”

The reunion also brought together other familiar faces, including John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, and Andrea Barber.