Justin Timberlake ‘Genuinely’ Wants Britney Spears on His Explosive Tell-All: Report

Justin Timberlake reportedly hoped to have his ex-girlfriend, Britney Spears, appear in his upcoming four-part Apple TV documentary, but she allegedly turned down the opportunity.

According to Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack, the 45-year-old singer had his team reach out to Spears, 44, to invite her to participate in the tell-all project.

Britney Spears Turned Down Justin Timberlake’s New Tell-All, Source Says

Getty Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears

Sources told the outlet that Timberlake wanted Spears to share her perspective on their past relationship on camera. However, the “Toxic” singer reportedly had no interest in filming, especially since she already told her side of the story in her memoir, “The Woman in Me.”

“Britney has already been incredibly honest about what happened,” the insider added. “She doesn’t need to sit in front of a camera and relive it all over again, especially in a documentary centered on Justin.”

The source continued, “Her first major on-camera appearance since the conservatorship ended should be about Britney, her life and her future — not her ex-boyfriend.”

The report also claimed that producers were relieved Spears wouldn’t be involved, as they wanted to avoid turning the documentary into another public dispute between the former couple.

“Justin may genuinely want her involved, but the optics are terrible,” the source claimed. “After everything Britney has said about how their breakup affected her, this could look like another attempt to use her story to rehabilitate his image. She has worked too hard to reclaim her voice to become part of somebody else’s comeback.”

Justin Timberlake’s Upcoming Docuseries

Getty Justin Timberlake

Timberlake’s upcoming documentary series is set to premiere on Apple TV in December, per Variety. The tell-all project will reportedly revisit some notable moments from the singer’s career and personal life.

Among those expected to appear is Janet Jackson, who will reportedly discuss the controversial wardrobe malfunction during their 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance. The series will also reportedly touch on comments Spears has made about Timberlake in recent years.

In 2021, Timberlake apologized to Spears following the release of the documentary “Framing Britney Spears.” He also apologized to Jackson, 60, for the controversial wardrobe malfunction scandal.

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” Timberlake said, as cited by RollingStone.

He continued, “The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way. As a man in a privileged position, I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again.”