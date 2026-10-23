Janet Jackson Wows Fans With Age-Defying Beauty at Gala

Janet Jackson is a beauty to behold at the Dancers Against Cancer’s Gala of the Stars in Beverly Hills.

The 60-year-old singer turned heads on the red carpet Thursday, looking radiant as she attended the event to present Missy Elliott with the organization’s Icon Award.

Janet wore a black lace dress paired with silver jewelry. She kept her makeup simple with smoky eyes and wore her hair swept back.

The said event aims to raise funds for dancers, choreographers, and their loved ones affected by cancer.

Janet Jackson Remains Unstoppable at 60

Janet’s latest red carpet appearance comes days after performing at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, October 11.

The singer nailed an hour-long set, which marked her first Singapore concert in 15 years, according to The Straits Times.

During the event, Janet put on a commanding display of stage presence, performing some of her biggest hits, including “Rock With U” and “Control.”

The crowd erupted in cheers as Janet performed “Scream,” her hard-hitting electronic funk duet with her late brother, Michael Jackson.

Janet also surprised fans with an encore, performing “Together Again” solo, as the screens projected childhood photos honouring her late brothers Michael and Tito, as well as their father, Joe Jackson.

Janet also surprised fans with an encore, performing “Together Again” solo as childhood photos of her late brothers Michael and Tito, along with their father, Joe Jackson, appeared on the screens.

Janet Jackson Embraces Aging Gracefully

Getty Janet Jackson on stage

In the February 2022 cover story of Allure, Janet opened up about how it took her time to feel comfortable in her own skin and embrace her changing body as she got older.

“Everyone would always want to stay young and this and that but it’s inevitable. I mean, we’re all going to get there,” Jackson told the magazine. “There’s another road. It’s a little bit of zhuzh. I don’t know when my day is coming, but at some point it’s going to come and I can choose which path I want to take.”

The singer continued, “I do hope I age gracefully. It’s either a little bit of zhuzh or gracefully.”

Janet also revealed at the time that she’d become more comfortable showing some and even posed nearly topless for Rolling Stone.

“Embracing me and trying to learn to love me for me, my body, all of that. Trying to feel comfortable in embracing that,” Jackson explained. “Just going for it, wanting to do something different. It took a lot of work, a lot of work. It was something very tough, very difficult, But I’m glad I walked through it.”