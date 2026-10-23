Paris Hilton Shares a Red Hot Photographic Journey Through Halloween Costumes Past [PICS]

The socialite, reality star, singer, actress, and businesswoman Paris Hilton is known for grabbing attention — and that certainly doesn’t change on Halloween.

More or less every October 31, Hilton, 45, dresses up in an iconic and memorable outfit to celebrate the spookiest night of the year.

Hilton’s signature annual Halloween celebration and costume showcase has become known as “Slivingween.” “Slivingween” is a portmanteau of “slaying” and “living.” The term has been popularized by the star, describing a life lived confidently, stylishly, and successfully.

She has recently taken to social media to share a nostalgic (and categorically red hot) photographic journey through Halloweens past, showcasing some of her most famous outfits from years gone by.

Paris Hilton’s Halloween Looks Have Been Spectactular

Paris Hilton shared her nostalgic look back at Halloweens past with the 26.4 million followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, the post includes a carousel of 14 photographs and six videos of her past costumes. Costumes in the collection include Britney Spears’ schoolgirl outfit from the “…Baby One More Time” music video, Bo Peep from the “Toy Story” movies, Britney Spears’ red latex catsuit from the “Oops!… I Did It Again” music video, Tinkerbell from “Peter Pan,” Rainbow Brite from the eponymous 1980s franchise, her character Amber Sweet from the musical movie “Repo! The Genetic Opera,” Catwoman from Tim Burton’s “Batman Returns,” Madonna from the “Material Girl” vinyl record cover, Glinda the Good Witch from “The Wizard of Oz,” and Mia Wallace from “Pulp Fiction.”

Suffice it to say that Hilton looks spectacular in all of her costumes (we wanted to say “spooktacular,” but Hilton rarely opts to wear anything truly scary).

The caption on the star’s post reads, “Looks of Halloweens past… 🎃👻✨ Can you guess what I’m going to be for #Slivingween this year?💖”

Obviously, her fans and followers loved the trip down Halloween memory lane and flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts about it.

Hilton’s Fans & Followers Think She’s the ‘Halloqueen’ & ‘Iconic’

Getty Paris Hilton at a 2015 Halloween party.

The comments section of Paris Hilton’s Halloween post is teeming with messages from her fans and followers. Naturally, they all love the journey into Halloweens past.

One of Hilton’s followers commented, “Slide 3 is just SOOOO iconic omg.”

Another follower suggested, “britney is just too iconic..what if we did another britney one this year 😭😭.”

Others speculated what 2026’s costume might be, with one curious poster writing, “Omg it’s gonna be a surprise!! I’m guessing one of the costumes will be something trending lol (I didn’t want my guess to be right).”

“Halloqueen😍😍😍😍,” proclaimed somebody else.

Someone else said, “Ugh you do the BEST costumes! 🔥🔥”

“Awesome post Paris 💜❤️💚🖤💖❤️💚💙,” noted another individual.

“The Toy Story one is my favorite😍🙌 brought my inner child out🥹💖,” declared one fan of Hilton’s.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “so hot! can’t wait to see this year’s cutsie crew costumes ✨✨ 👻.”

We have to agree that Hilton is the queen of Halloween. She always looks absolutely fabulous in her costumes. Moreover, we absolutely can’t wait to see what she has planned for October 31 this year.

If you’re looking for some spooky movies to watch this Halloween, click here and try these.