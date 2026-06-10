The Iconic Britney Spears’ Best & Most Beautiful Red Carpet Photos Ever

Superstar singer and former teen sensation Britney Spears is undoubtedly one of the most influential and recognizable faces on the planet.

The “Princess of Pop,” 44, began her entertainment career on the small screen. Following an appearance as a contestant on “Star Search” in 1992, she featured on “MMC” (“The All-New Mickey Mouse Club”) on seasons 6 and 7 in 1993 and 1994.

She then burst onto the music scene in the late 1990s with a string of hit singles that propelled her to pop stardom. Those singles included “…Baby One More Time,” “Sometimes,” “(You Drive Me) Crazy,” and “Born to Make You Happy.”

With further hits spanning into the 2020s, and appearances in movies like 2002’s “Crossroads” and “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” she’s a bona fide megastar.

With that level of fame comes a lot of red carpet appearances. Whenever Britney hits a red carpet, she’s instantly the center of attention, and countless photographs have been taken of her on them.

Let’s take a look at Britney Spears’ best and most beautiful red carpet photos ever.

Old Hollywood Glamour

Getty Britney Spears at the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000.

At the 42nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California in 2000, Spears oozed Old Hollywood glamour. She wore a sophisticated white Randolph Duke halter gown with cut-outs and a small train, paired with a matching Oscar de la Renta fur stole.

The All-Denim Look

Getty Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 28th American Music Awards in 2001.

One of Spears’ most iconic looks was when she wore a matching outfit alongside then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake at the 28th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, in 2001. It was a Kurt and Bart patchwork denim dress with a rhinestone choker and belt, matching Justin’s denim tux and cowboy hat.

Little Black Dress

Getty Britney Spears at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000.

At the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Spears wore a daring little black dress with matching, strappy, embellished footwear.

Lady in Red

Getty Britney Spears at the 44th Grammy Awards in 2002.

Spears wore a slinky red Valentino gown with a dramatic deep back at the 44th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, in 2002. She also wore her hair unusually curly and looked fantastic.

The Dress-Over-Jeans Look

Getty Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at the premiere of “Crossroads” in 2002.

Alongside Justin Timberlake again, Spears opted for a quirky look at the premiere of “Crossroads” in 2002. She wore a light pink ruched mini dress layered over skinny jeans, plus a matching leather hat and sky-high stilettos. The star played Lucy Wagner in the movie.

Sleek Jumpsuit

Getty Britney Spears at the 27th American Music Awards in 2000.

At the 27th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, in 2000, Spears wore a gorgeous, sleek, strapless, sparkling gray Chloé jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

A Darker Vibe

Getty Britney Spears at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2002.

Following her breakup from Justin Timberlake, Spears leaned into a darker, more provocative vibe at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. She wore an edgy head-to-toe black leather biker and dominatrix-inspired outfit that included an officer’s hat and fingerless gloves.

Glittering Glamour

Getty Britney Spears at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015.

Spears wore a stunning, custom, glittering, silver and gold Labour LaBourjoisie minidress at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California. It featured a plunging neckline, a midriff cut-out, and sheer paneling.

Golden Girl

Getty Britney Spears at the French NRJ Music Awards in 2004.

At the French NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France, in 2004, Spears looked breathtaking in a fabulous, sparkling, gold beaded Roberto Cavalli minidress with tassels.

Modern Glamour

Getty Britney Spears at the premiere of “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood” in 2019.

Spears showcased her post-conservatorship status with this confident red carpet return at the “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood” premiere in Hollywood, California, in 2019. She wore a sleek red dress with cut-out detail and platforms that epitomized modern glamour.

It’s been a while since Britney Spears released any new music or appeared in any movies. Her last single was in 2023, when she released “Mind Your Business” (a collaboration with Will.i.am). Her last acting role came when she lent her voice to the comedy horror movie “Corporate Animals” in 2019.

Spears has, however, appeared on television on shows like “Entertainment Tonight” this year.

We look forward to her releasing new music and appearing on our screens again. We’ll also look forward to seeing her looking fabulous on more red carpets in the near future.

Britney Spears’ discography info was courtesy of Discogs and her filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.