Hollywood Veteran Tom Skerritt’s Final Instagram Post Remembered One of His Iconic Roles

Hollywood veteran Tom Skerritt has died. He was 93. The news of Skerritt’s passing was reported on Thursday, October 22, but he died the day before, on Wednesday, October 21, from natural causes, Variety reports.

Beloved Actor Tom Skerritt’s Final Instagram

Skerritt leaves behind a legacy in the entertainment industry and is beloved for his roles in “Top Gun,” “Alien,” and “Picket Fences.” But his last post on Instagram focused on another of his films, the 1992 drama “A River Runs Through It,” which also starred Brad Pitt and Craig Sheffer.

On April 22, the actor shared a photo from an article on Instagram and praised social club Santa Barbara Flyfishers for hosting a special screening of the film. “Grateful to the @santabarbaraflyfishers for hosting such a thoughtful evening around A River Runs Through It. The conversations we shared about the film’s legacy and the ongoing work of river conservation meant a lot. Appreciate everyone who showed up and engaged so fully,” he wrote in the caption. The comment section has been flooded with comments from fans heartbroken after his passing.

“#RestinPeace to a one of a kind actor and even better man, #TomSkerritt,” a comment reads. “Rest Easy Sir, thank you for the moments,” another person shared.

A third fan wrote, “Thank you for all the great memories and movies! Just watched the other sister again and now steel magnolias. The best.”

Skerritt posted on Instagram before this, on April 9, again about “A River Runs Through It” and a screening at the social club. The posts give a glimpse into how much this meant to him. In the caption, he penned a heartfelt message. “Thank you to @santabarbaraflyfishers for hosting us for a special screening of A River Runs Through It. It was an incredible evening—grateful to everyone who came out and to our panelists for a thoughtful conversation on why river conservation matters now more than ever,” he shared.

The Last Photo of Tom Skerritt

The last post on Instagram where Skerritt was clearly visible was on April 2, when he posed alongside actor and dear friend Jeff Bridges. The photos show them embracing and chatting closely. “Got to see my talented friend Jeff Bridges’ photography while in Santa Barbara. Truly inspiring work, and even better catching up with the best people,” he wrote.

The Family Tom Skerritt Leaves Behind

Skerritt was married three times: his first wife was Charlotte Shanks, whom he married from 1957 until 1972. He found love a second time and married Sue Oran from 1977 until 1992. His third wife is Julie Tokashiki, whom he married in 1998, Variety reports.

The actor is survived by Tokashiki and his five children: Andy, Matt and Erin, whom he shares with Shanks, and Colin, whom he shares with Oran. He also shares an adopted child, Emiko “Emi” Skerritt, with Tokashiki. Skerritt had five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, People reports.

The actor knew love in his life, and in an interview with Closer Weekly, he described his third wife as “strong and lovable,” People reports. He continued, “Whatever differences we have, and there are some — there [are] a few years between us, age-wise — I look at her with a great deal of respect and marvel at who she is. She’s just a great piece of art.”