Sarah Palin Shares Tragic Message As Boyfriend Ron Duguay Passes Away at 69

Sarah Palin has shared a heartbreaking message following the tragic passing of her partner Ron Duguay. The late star had been undergoing treatment for stage four cancer, which started off in his colon but then continued to spread throughout his body to his appendix and gallbladder.

What Did Sarah Say?

Sarah penned a touching message online mourning the loss of her boyfriend, saying how “love never dies”. Alongside announcing that Ron had passed, Sarah simply penned: “It’s with a shattered heart, but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now. He fought so hard. Love never ends.”

Sarah and Ron’s daughter Shay posted a message of her own online writing that her father had passed “after a hard fought battle with cancer”. She also added: “Our hearts are broken. We love you forever, Dad.” Sarah reposted Shay’s message onto her social media.

Condolences and More About Ron’s Battle

The public have been pouring in heartfelt messages for Ron’s family and loved ones since the news broke. One user on Instagram said: “Deepest heartfelt condolences to you all at this time. We will miss you friend. May his memory be a blessing forever.”

A second shared: “Heartbreaking Sarah. I know how much he battled and fought to beat this. My heart goes out to you, his beautiful family, his friends and the NY Rangers community.”

Meanwhile others added “His light will shine forever! He tried with everything he had. Rest in peace Ron!”, “So sorry for your loss. My prayers and condolences to you and your family”, and “Our hearts are breaking with yours. I know there are no words that can ease the pain of losing someone you love so deeply, especially far too soon. We are holding your whole family close in our hearts.”

Sarah and Ron were first linked back in 2022, and shared five children together. He was diagnosed with cancer back in 2024 and his daughter Shay wrote about the indescribable news in a post to his fans and followers on Instagram. She said at the time: Cancer is so frustrating. Honestly… nothing prepares you for what this fight really looks like until someone you love is living it every single day.”

Hockey player Rob has also been paid tribute to by The New York Rangers, the team he used to play for. The team emotionally penned: “The New York Rangers organization mourns the loss of Ron Duguay, one of the most popular players in franchise history. Ron’s signature skating style – with his hair flowing as he moved down the ice – captivated The Garden Faithful, and his skill, tenacity, and charisma earned him the admiration of all New Yorkers.

We join the hockey community in sending our condolences to Ron’s friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

We are sending our thoughts and best wishes over to Sarah, as well as Rob’s family and other loved ones. He fought a brave fight and his legacy shall continue to live on. May he rest in peace.