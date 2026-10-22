Hollywood Icon Julie Andrews, 91, Seen in Ultra-Rare Public Outing

Julie Andrews is a Hollywood icon, beloved and celebrated for her contributions to the entertainment industry. Although she has retired from onscreen work, public interest in her life remains. She is best known for her roles in “Mary Poppins,” “The Sound of Music,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” and

At 91, the actress prefers to live an extremely private life, but was recently seen looking healthy in a rare public appearance in the Hamptons.

Julie Andrews Spotted in Extremely Rare Public Sighting

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail and published on Wednesday, October 21, Andrews is seen dressed casually in a purple rain jacket, a white baseball cap, and sunglasses that help to conceal her identity. She sat in the passenger seat of a car. The publication revealed that the photographs were taken on Friday, October 16.

Andrews now spends her time in the Hamptons village of Sag Harbor, with the publication reporting that she has become somewhat of an “elusive figure,” and even her own neighbors seldom see her.

“Julie spends a lot of time at home; she is a homebody and loves being in Sag Harbor in the Hamptons, where she has a beautiful garden. She loves to tend to her roses,” a source told the Daily Mail earlier this month. “Sometimes she is seen in town meeting someone for tea; she is spotted here and there, and is always impeccably dressed with full makeup on and tasteful gold jewelry – no sweat outfits for her – but the sightings are rare.”

It was also revealed that she does not do the “society thing,” with the source emphasizing how she prefers her privacy. “She has said no. She is very private, and is very close to her daughter, Emma [Walton Hamilton]; they see each other all the time,” they said.

Julie Andrews Retires From Acting

Andrews revealed she retired from acting in August 2026, much to the disappointment of fans hoping she would reprise her role in the upcoming Princess Diaries franchise, “The Princess Diaries 3.” In the film, Andrews played Queen Clarisse.

In an interview with InStyle, she discussed the film, saying, “I think I probably passed—” She then changed her sentence to say, “I think I’m retired, really, would be about the best description for that. [The film’s creative team] asked me all last year if I would be keen to do it. It was very very hard to say ‘no,’ but I did because I thought I had a wonderful ride, and this one I felt would flourish very well and wouldn’t need Granny going in there at my age.”

“The Princess Diaries 3” is the third installment in the film series after 2001’s “The Princess Diaries” and 2004’s “Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.”

It has been years since Andrews appeared onscreen, but fans can still hear her voice on multiple projects, most recently with the hit Netflix series, “Bridgerton,” where she voices Lady Whistledown. She has also been credited as a voice actor on “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “The King’s Daughter,” and “Aquaman,” Variety reports.