T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s Exes Share Major Relationship News: ‘We’re Very Grateful’

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ former spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, have been together for more than three years and are engaged.

Shue, 59, confirmed to People that he proposed to Fiebig, 49, this past spring. The former “Melrose Place” actor and immigration attorney began dating after their respective marriages to Robach and Holmes ended.

“We’re very grateful and hopeful,” Shue told the outlet.

The engagement announcement comes shortly after Robach, 53, and Holmes, 49, revealed that they privately married in Arkansas on September 19.

Shue and Fiebig initially connected as friends after their divorces, then developed a romantic relationship.

“I don’t know how it happened, but there’s a happy ending,” Shue said.

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Found Love After Their Former Spouses’ Relationship Made Headlines

Robach and Holmes‘ relationship became public in November 2022, when they co-hosted ABC’s “GMA3.”

Both were separated from their respective spouses at the time, and their divorces were later finalized.

Shue and Fiebig first became romantically linked in late 2023, about a year after news of their former spouses’ relationship emerged.

By February 2024, a source confirmed that the couple was still “going strong.”

Shue also discussed his personal life during a 2024 appearance on “Still the Place,” a “Melrose Place” rewatch podcast hosted by Laura Leighton, Courtney Thorne-Smith, and Daphne Zuniga.

“I’m doing very well,” he said. “I am very happy. My kids are all great, and I’m working on a project.”

The actor shares three sons, now 30, 28 and 23, and has largely kept his relationship with Fiebig out of the public eye.

Andrew Shue Opens Up About Marriage, Divorce and Finding Love Again

In his latest interview, Shue reflected on the personal changes he experienced after his marriage to Robach ended.

He explained that his past relationship helped him understand what he wanted from a future marriage.

“So I had to accept my own part in marriage not working out for me and in not understanding myself well enough and not understanding what matters in a relationship well enough to find the right person for me, and that has been an extraordinary gift,” Shue said.

“Again, I don’t know how it happened, but I can say I’m grateful.”

Shue also discussed the difficulties he faced before beginning his relationship with Fiebig.

“I had to grow through a lot of pain and a lot of struggle and a lot of humility,” he said. “I think the magic of love is when you go from a need to giving.”

The actor said creating a stable home and maintaining strong family relationships remain among his biggest priorities.

“It’s one thing to work on projects that you think can help people and change the world,” he explained.

“The most important project is your family and building a foundation for your kids and creating a home and showing them a loving relationship they can see and experience.”