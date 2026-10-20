Beloved ‘High Potential’ Star Mourns Heartbreaking Passing of His Mom: ‘She Was Everything to Me’

“High Potential“ star Matthew Lamb, who plays Elliot Radovic in the hit ABC series, shared the heartbreaking news that his mother had passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17. He posted a tribute on Instagram.

“I’m not quite sure how to write this. As I’m sure many of you know, my mama passed away this Saturday. She was everything to me,” Matthew posted in the caption. “She taught me school, she taught me empathy, she did everything for our family. She always had the biggest smile, and she gave the best hugs. Truly the most selfless person I know.”

“It still doesn’t feel real. I’m not sure it ever will. She loved and supported everyone authentically,” he continued. “I’m not sure how we’re going to get through this, but we’re going to try. Every day I’m going to miss telling her about my day, and talking to her and watching our favorite shows. This isn’t something I ever thought I would have to do. There’s so much she is going to miss in my life, but I’m grateful for the things she was able to experience.

“I love you, Mama.”

Well-Wishes Pour In

In the comments section, many people left heartfelt comments, including many fellow actors and actresses.

“She will always be remembered with so much love. I was so overwhelmed at one of the first events that I took cc to. I had zero idea what to expect everyone was filming content around us your mommy and I both had watery eyes off to the side of the red carpet as we just soaked in the moment watching you and cc on the red carpet! Your mom was the only person to acknowledge me and embrace me with the biggest hug! With her warm smile she shared some words of wisdom about the industry. She always offered a listening ear for that I’m grateful. She always took the time to talk to us catch up and share how proud she was of all of you. The very best cheerleader I have ever met! I know you have so many of her special traits! There is so much to navigate in this industry so when you come across a gem like your mommy you are forever grateful. Our family is thankful to have met her and get the chance to know your beautiful family. We will always be rooting for you Mathew keep spreading your light like your mom. We love you! ❤️,” Cesily Collette, who is best known for playing Young Nessarose in Wicked, commented.

“Your mama was such a gift, Matthew. She simply overflowed with joy and kindness…and the way she lit up when she looked at you….that can’t ever be taken away. You are forever her pride and joy. I am here for you forever. ♥️,” Kaitlin Olson, who stars on “High Potential,” posted.

Broadway Artists Alliance Pays Tribute

The Broadway Artists Alliance also posted in honor of Lamb’s mother.

“It is with incredibly heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the passing of our beloved Meredith Lamb, BAA’s Parent Liaison (although that title doesn’t begin to capture even 1% of what she meant to our BAA family),” the post began. “Over the past six years, Meredith transformed our BAA community in immeasurable ways. She was the biggest champion for every student, staff member, and parent, and quickly became the glue that held our family together.”

They further detailed how she cared about each and every person she met, adding that she “poured her entire heart into this community.”

“She took tremendous pride and joy in being everyone’s biggest cheerleader, a trusted resource, and, above all, a dear friend. The connections and friendships she built meant more to her than words can express. She didn’t simply help build our BAA family – she was the very heart of it,” they added. “Meredith believed deeply in the power of the arts and the dreams of young performers. We are working with her family to honor her extraordinary legacy, including scholarships in her name to help young artists pursue their dreams.”

“Meredith, we love you forever. ❤️ Thank you for loving our BAA family so fiercely, for believing in each of us, and for making everyone feel seen, valued, and loved. We know you’ll continue cheering us all on from above. ❤️,” The BAA concluded. “Forever a part of our BAA family. ♥️”