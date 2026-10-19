Nicolas Cage Looks Unrecognizable in Wild New ‘Best Pancakes in the County’ Trailer

Nicolas Cage is serving up chaos in his latest movie, and the first trailer suggests that nobody is leaving this diner without a story to tell.

The Oscar-winning actor stars in “Best Pancakes in the County,” an upcoming crime thriller from writer-director Ken Sanzel. IFC Films will release the movie in select theaters and on digital platforms Nov. 20.

Cage plays a fast-talking con man known as The S.O.B. in the film, which turns an otherwise unremarkable small-town diner into the setting for a dangerous confrontation involving rogue federal agents.

Fans Can’t Get Enough of the Trailer

The newly released trailer offers a glimpse of Cage’s character discussing a potentially valuable piece of information connected to the CIA.

“Nine years ago, there was a hard drive with dirt on the CIA,” Cage declares in the footage. “I hope the hard drive can be monetized.”

He later questions the reasoning behind his choice of meeting place, asking, “Why do you think I insisted on meeting here? For the pancakes?”

The unusual premise and Cage’s eccentric on-screen appearance quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom took to the comments to share their reactions to the preview.

“Nic Cage has done some interesting projects in recent years. Longlegs was 🔥,” one viewer wrote.

Another commenter appeared amused by the actor’s latest project, writing, “Again nick cage doing some weirdo stuff.”

Others praised Cage’s commitment to his performances. “Got to respect Cage, whenever he does stuff like this, he never ever phones it in,” one fan said.

The casting also attracted attention, particularly the pairing of Cage with Justin Long.

“Nicolas cage AND Justin long?? Im sold,” one person commented, while another shared their excitement, writing, “Excited to watch! Congratulations on the movie.”

Long joins a cast that also includes Shelley Hennig, Lauren German, Ravi Patel, Brandon Mychal Smith, Kelly Greyson, Jaylen Moore and Michael Sirow.

Cage Has Been Making a Lot of Films Recently

“Best Pancakes in the County” adds to Cage’s busy run of film and television projects. His recent feature credits include “The Carpenter’s Son,” “Gunslingers” and “Longlegs.” He is also set to star in the upcoming series “Spider-Noir.”

Cage has another high-profile role on the horizon, too. He will portray NFL legend John Madden in Amazon MGM Studios’ biographical film “Madden,” directed by David O. Russell, with Christian Bale also starring.

Away from his film projects, Cage has recently faced concerns involving his Malibu property. The actor filed three permits with city officials after a large sinkhole appeared near his $10.5 million beachfront home on Sept. 8.

The cavity initially measured about 30 feet by 30 feet but later expanded, reportedly affecting the driveway and extending toward the home’s entrance.

Cage received approval for an emergency building permit allowing sandbags to be placed along the beach and the exterior of the property. The protective measures are intended to help shield the home from waves and limit further coastal erosion.

For now, audiences can get their next look at Cage’s latest unconventional character when “Best Pancakes in the County” arrives Nov. 20.