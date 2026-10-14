Nicolas Cage Rushes to Save Malibu Home as Sinkhole Grows

Nicolas Cage is taking emergency measures to protect his Malibu home after a massive sinkhole threatened the beachfront property.

The 62-year-old actor filed three permits with city officials within days of the sinkhole appearing near his $10.5 million California home on Sept. 8, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

Cage received approval for an emergency building permit allowing sandbags to be placed along the beach and the exterior of the property. The measures are intended to protect the home from waves and prevent further coastal erosion.

Cage Is Trying to Save His Home

Two additional permits covered asphalt debris removal and preparatory work for shoring installation and soil sampling.

The sinkhole initially measured approximately 30 feet by 30 feet but has since expanded significantly. Images from the scene showed the enormous cavity consuming Cage’s driveway and reaching around the side of his home toward the front entrance.

A portable construction toilet, ladders and sections of a privacy fence were also swallowed by the hole.

No injuries were reported, although firefighters responded to address a gas leak in the area. Cage, who primarily resides in Nevada, was not believed to be at the property when the sinkhole formed.

The damage also affected neighboring residents. Days after the incident, Malibu officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for the street and designated all 31 homes there as unsafe because emergency vehicles could no longer access the area. Officials warned that fire and sheriff personnel would be unable to reach residents by vehicle.

While Cage works to protect his property, the actor has also made headlines for his outspoken views on artificial intelligence.

Cage Was Recently at New York Comic Con

During a panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, Cage criticized Amazon over an alleged request that he sign an AI waiver connected to his role in the Prime Video series “Spider-Noir,” per Variety.

“Amazon is a very AI-friendly company, to the tune of $50 billion invested in OpenAI,” Cage said during the discussion on the Empire Stage.

“I am not an AI-friendly actor, so it’s like, connect those dots! I’m not a member of their club. I didn’t sign the waiver to let them use AI on ‘Spider Noir.’ I’m probably not going to be working with that studio again, but that’s okay.”

Cage’s comments came after Amazon canceled “Spider-Noir” following one season, despite the series receiving 11 Emmy nominations and attracting significant viewership.

The actor also expressed interest in collaborating with younger filmmakers, praising Gen Z directors who develop projects through independent creative approaches.

“I got to get with these young directors who are Gen Z, and they’re going at it their own way, whether it’s through the YouTube culture or whatever it is,” Cage said. “They’re doing it from scratch and by hand. I want to get with that.”

Cage also revealed that he plans to appear in an upcoming season of HBO’s “True Detective,” signaling that television remains part of his future plans even as he navigates the damage to his Malibu property.