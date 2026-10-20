RJ Mitte’s Mother Breaks Silence on Why His Fiancée Was Not Invited to ‘Breaking Bad’ Star’s Memorial

RJ Mitte’s mother has addressed the issue regarding her son’s fiancée. The “Breaking Bad” star passed away on October 12 in what has been ruled as self-inflicted. Mitte was in a relationship with Kennedy Suarez for eight years before his passing. The actor had also proposed to her the previous October. However, TMZ reported that Suarez was not in attendance at the celebration of life held in Mitte’s honor.

The event was held at The Mitte: Arts and Culture Center in Brownsville, Texas, on October 16. RJ’s mother, Dyna Mitte, was asked about the situation in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Dyna confirmed the speculation was true and officially broke her silence on the matter.

RJ Mitte’s Mother Says There Were ‘Struggles’ Regarding His Fiancée’s Move

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Dyna Mitte told The Hollywood Reporter that her son wasn’t in regular contact with his fiancée. According to her, Kennedy Suarez had moved from Brownsville, Texas, to Atlanta, Georgia. TMZ reported that she used to live with RJ before deciding to live apart. The outlet also claimed that Suarez moved for work; her job was remote-based, but Suarez never moved back to Brownsville.

RJ’s mother confirmed Suarez’s living arrangements in her interview. She said that her son and his fiancée were rarely in contact ever since then. Dyna also confirmed that Suarez was not present for RJ’s funeral either. She claimed not to know exactly what happened between the pair, and didn’t feel comfortable revealing what she had discussed with RJ.

“I don’t know all of the conversations between the two of them,” Dyna told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about Suarez’s absence from the celebration of life. “I can say there were struggles, but those conversations were private between R.J. and me and between him and his friends.”

RJ and Suarez were together from 2018 to 2026. The 34-year-old “Breaking Bad” star had proposed to Suarez in October 2025. According to a TMZ source, the couple had tensions between them due to Suarez’s move to Atlanta.

RJ Mitte’s Mother Says She Hasn’t Personally Spoken To Her Son’s Fiancée

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TMZ reported that RJ Mitte and Kennedy Suarez allegedly had relationship issues. The outlet claimed a source said Suarez had given him an ultimatum to choose between their relationship or his family. In her The Hollywood Reporter interview, Dyna Mitte said her son and Suarez were barely in contact anymore.

“She moved in December, and they had only seen each other three or four times since then,” Dyna told the outlet. “I don’t know what those conversations were after she moved. I had not spoken with her about not coming to the funeral. She had asked one of RJ’s friends on the day I found my son, but at that point, we didn’t even know what was happening.”

RJ and Suarez had been friends for a decade before they began a relationship. His passing occurred almost to the day of the first anniversary of their engagement. While TMZ has reported multiple tensions within their relationship, RJ’s mother told The Hollywood Reporter that she wished not to comment further.