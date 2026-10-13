RJ Mitte Pitched a Darker ‘Breaking Bad’ Reboot Days Before His Passing

RJ Mitte shared his ideas for a darker “Breaking Bad” reboot just days before his passing on Monday. The actor, best known for playing Walter White Jr. in the hit series, discussed the possibility during an exclusive interview with Page Six. Mitte also revealed that he had pitched creator Vince Gilligan some ideas for continuing the story. In other news, Julianne Moore’s son has married his longtime girlfriend.

RJ Mitte Pitched a Darker Story for Walter White Jr.

According to Page Six, Mitte discussed the potential reboot at the September 30 premiere of his new movie, “Talking to Strangers.” The event took place at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills, California.

Mitte revealed that he had shared “very interesting” ideas with Gilligan. His proposed story would follow Walter White Jr. as he sought revenge after the events of the original series finale.

The 2013 finale left Walter White Jr. facing the consequences of his father’s criminal activities. His father, Walter White, was a chemistry teacher who became a notorious drug kingpin. Bryan Cranston portrayed the character.

Mitte envisioned a darker direction for the story. Rather than simply bringing back familiar characters, he wanted the reboot to explore new territory while retaining the elements that made the original series distinctive.

RJ Mitte Hoped to Work With Vince Gilligan Again

The actor also shared his hopes for the show’s future. “I am cautiously optimistic that Vince has something in mind,” RJ Mitte told Page Six.

However, he admitted that he did not know what Gilligan might be planning. The creator has continued working on other projects, including the Emmy-winning series “Pluribus.” Still, RJ Mitte remained open to another collaboration with the team behind “Breaking Bad.”

“At the end of the day, any chance I can work with Vince and his team is the dream come true,” RJ Mitte said.

The actor also wanted any potential revival to meet high creative standards. He explained that it should not feel like another routine spinoff or a simple return to an established franchise.

Instead, RJ Mitte wanted the project to have its own identity. He hoped it would retain recognizable elements of the original series while telling a fresh story.

Reflecting on the Show’s Lasting Popularity

During the interview, RJ Mitte also reflected on how “Breaking Bad” had grown since its original run. The series first premiered in 2008 and concluded in 2013.

“‘Breaking Bad’ today is bigger than it ever was before,” he told Page Six. He also recalled how the show had initially been viewed as a small drama about methamphetamine.

Now, RJ Mitte said, the series had reached audiences across multiple generations. Its lasting popularity has helped keep interest in its characters alive.

Gilligan has also indicated that he would not completely rule out returning to the “Breaking Bad” universe. However, the interview did not confirm that a new spinoff or reboot was in development.

For RJ Mitte, the possibility offered an opportunity to revisit Walter White Jr. with a different perspective. His proposed revenge storyline could have explored the lasting impact of Walter White’s choices on his son.

The actor’s comments offered a glimpse of what he hoped to create with Gilligan. His darker reboot remained an idea rather than an announced project, but it showed that he still saw potential in the story.

In other news, Tobey Maguire has officiated his ex-wife’s wedding shortly after their divorce was finalized.