Julianne Moore’s Son Caleb Freundlich Marries Longtime Girlfriend

Julianne Moore has some happy family news to share. The Oscar-winning actress announced on October 12 that her son, Caleb Freundlich, 28, married his longtime girlfriend, Kibriyaá Morgan. Moore shared the news on Instagram, along with a video of the newlyweds dancing down the aisle.

Their guests cheered and tossed rose petals as the couple celebrated. The video captured a sweet moment following the ceremony and marked an exciting new chapter for the family. Meanwhile, Tobey Maguire has officiated his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer’s wedding.

Julianne Moore Shares Sweet Wedding Video

According to Just Jared, Julianne Moore announced the marriage with an affectionate Instagram caption. “This happened!!! We love love love you,” the actress wrote.

The post featured a video of Freundlich and Morgan dancing down the aisle moments after being declared husband and wife. Their guests cheered as rose petals fell around them. Freundlich then dipped his bride and gave her a kiss.

The celebration marks a major milestone for the actress’s family. She shares Caleb and daughter Liv, 24, with her husband, filmmaker Bart Freundlich. The couple married in 2003, four years after welcoming their son.

A Romance That Began Years Before the Wedding

Freundlich and Morgan’s relationship began long before their wedding. According to Just Jared, the couple got engaged in August 2024 after seven years of dating.

The engagement news also received attention on social media. Freundlich shared photos of the couple and included a caption about their new relationship status. “It’s pronounced FIANCÉ,” he wrote.

Just Jared noted that the couple had celebrated seven years together earlier that year. Their marriage follows a lengthy relationship that began well before the proposal.

Morgan works as a senior content coordinator at media company Morning Brew. Freundlich has developed a career in music and releases his work under the name Caleb Moore.

Family Life Has Always Been Important to Julianne Moore

People noted a 2010 interview with The Guardian in which Julianne Moore discussed the challenges of balancing her acting career with raising her children. She explained that she tried to arrange work around their school schedules and activities.

“I can’t go to Europe for four months during the school year,” she said. The actress also described wanting to attend soccer games and be home while her children completed their homework.

The family has celebrated other milestones in recent years. In June 2024, Moore shared an Instagram tribute to Liv after her daughter graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in English. She described her daughter as “smart, wonderful, beautiful and insightful” and said the family was bursting with pride.

Now, Julianne Moore has another reason to celebrate. Her son’s marriage adds a new chapter to the family’s story. The wedding video and affectionate caption allowed the actress to share some of that happiness with her followers.

Freundlich and Morgan are beginning married life after years together. Julianne Moore’s heartfelt announcement captured the excitement of the occasion, while the newlyweds’ aisle dance gave fans a glimpse of their celebration.

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