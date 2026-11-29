Brooklyn Beckham and Nicole Peltz hosted their first Thanksgiving dinner. The married couple shared photos of a sizable feast they had prepared for their guests. Peltz also uploaded a sweet photo of her planting a kiss on her husband in appreciation for pulling off the successful dinner.

The two were heavily featured on each other’s Instagram, despite uploading separate photos on their individual accounts. Brooklyn and Nicola were filled with gratitude for the season, captioning their pictures with heartwarming words for their spouse.

They live in a 7,000-square-foot home in the Trousdale Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. The photos gave fans a glimpse of their shared life together, which has been going strong ever since they first began their relationship years ago.

Brooklyn Beckham Prepared A Delicious Meal For His Wife And Their Guests

Brooklyn Beckham made use of his cooking background for his Thanksgiving dinner with Nicola Peltz. The 27-year-old posted a video preparing a slow-cooked, beer-brined turkey using Guinness.

The interesting combination of ingredients ultimately worked like a charm. Beckham left the turkey marinating in the crate for the night before roasting it the following day. The 27-year-old showed the extensive process involved in seasoning the meal until it was all cooked to perfection.

In addition to the turkey, Beckham also made mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, and Peltz’s favorite sweet potatoes with marshmallows.

The young couple hosted eight people for Thanksgiving dinner. Allegedly, the invitees included members of Peltz’s family, although only one person’s attendance is certain. Damian Hurley, 24, confirmed he was there when he commented on Beckham and Peltz’s Instagram post.

“The best night. Thank you for having me,” he wrote on the post.

Damian and Brooklyn have been friends due to their parents’ friendships with each other. Elizabeth Hurley, 61, was close with David, 51, and Victoria Beckham, 52. Both couples even named Elton John, 79, as the godfather of their sons.

Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Showed Sweet PDA On Their Instagram Posts

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz weren’t shy about showing their love. The pair simultaneously uploaded pictures with each other in celebration of their Thanksgiving dinner. Peltz plants a kiss on her husband’s cheek as he holds up the holiday feast. The 27-year-old looks proud as his wife shows her love and appreciation.

In other images on the carousel, the pair showed additional items like stuffing, cooked baby carrots, cranberries, and a heart-shaped cake. Seemingly, the couple and their friends enjoyed the night watching a signed copy of the film “Clue.”

“We hosted our first thanksgiving 🎀🍗🎀🍒🍷🍷🧚🏻💐,” Peltz wrote on her Instagram post. “Im so grateful for you baby. what a special night 🎀🍗🎀.”

Beckham had equally loving words for his wife. Along with a similar snapshot, he gushed over Peltz’s place in his life and how much fun he had hosting their first Thanksgiving.

“Happy Thanksgiving x me and my wife hosted our first Thanksgiving and it couldn’t of been more fun x I love you @nicolapeltzbeckham so so much and I am so thankful for you and everything you do x you are my absolute world ❤️❤️.” he wrote in his Instagram caption. “I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving x.”