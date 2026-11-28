While Zendaya has become known for her memorable red carpet appearances, the actress recently revealed the secret to keeping herself relaxed before stepping in front of the cameras.

During a November 25 interview with content creator Monet McMichael, Zendaya shared a glimpse into her routine. She explained what she does when preparing for major events.

The actress also revealed which part of attending these events comes easiest to her. She further described how her approach to Hollywood appearances has changed as she’s gotten older.

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Zendaya Shares Her Secret to a Stress-Free Glam Routine

During their conversation, McMichael acknowledged how much mental and physical preparation goes into attending a major event.

When asked about her favorite part of getting ready, Zendaya revealed that she enjoys having her hair and makeup done. She enjoys it especially when she has enough time to enjoy the experience.

“I think for me, it’s all about allotting enough time because when I feel rushed, then I start to get stressed,” Zendaya explained.

The actress recommended setting aside twice as much time as someone might initially think they need.

“So, it’s like if you think you need two hours, add another two,” she said.

Zendaya explained that giving herself four hours allows her to take pictures and relax before heading out.

She also recalled instances when she was still on her way to an event while other celebrities had already arrived on the red carpet. This left her wondering how early they had started getting ready.

Ultimately, the actress encouraged McMichael to give herself extra time and enjoy the process.

Zendaya Reveals Her Favorite Part of Attending Hollywood Events

Although some celebrities may find posing in front of photographers overwhelming, Zendaya revealed that walking the red carpet is actually one of the easiest parts of attending an event for her.

“I’m like, just get me out there,” Zendaya said.

The actress jokingly shared that once she’s taken her pictures, she’s ready to head home.

However, Zendaya explained that her mindset surrounding these events has evolved over the years.

Rather than allowing herself to become overwhelmed, she’s learning to appreciate the experiences that come with her career.

“You know, it’s like I’m lucky to be doing this. I’m so grateful for my job,” she said.

Zendaya added that she’s trying to approach these opportunities with gratitude and enjoy the entire experience.

Zendaya Reveals Another Way She Unwinds While Getting Ready

Earlier in the interview, McMichael asked Zendaya about the music she’s currently listening to. She also asked about the albums Zendaya associates with different periods of her life.

Zendaya revealed that Frank Ocean‘s music played a significant role in her teenage years, particularly while she was homeschooled.

However, the actress admitted that she hasn’t been listening to much music lately due to her busy schedule.

Instead of playing music while having her hair and makeup done, Zendaya has grown to appreciate having conversations with the people around her. Sometimes, she simply enjoys a moment of silence.

“Sometimes you just need a little quiet,” she explained.

McMichael related to the actress’s sentiment, sharing that she recently found herself feeling overstimulated. This happened while revisiting one of her old playlists.