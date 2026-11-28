TV legend Gayle King is mourning a heartbreaking family loss.

The longtime television broadcaster’s son-in-law, Virgil Miller, has died following a battle with cancer, leaving behind his wife, Kirby Bumpus, and their two young children, as reported by USA Today on Friday, November 27.

News of Miller’s death was communicated to CBS staff on Friday, November 27, in an internal memo obtained by the outlet.

King, 71, will temporarily step away from her duties at “CBS Mornings” to spend time with her daughter and grandchildren as the family grieves privately.

Gayle King To Take Time Off Amid Tragedy

“CBS Mornings” executive producer Jon Tower informed staff of Miller’s death, describing his fight against the illness as a “courageous battle with cancer.”

Details about the type of cancer Miller had were not disclosed in the report.

Tower also expressed his condolences to the family and addressed King’s upcoming absence from the morning news program. “Our thoughts right now are with her daughter, and their two beautiful children,” Tower wrote, according to the outlet.

“We’re respecting the family and giving them privacy as they get through this difficult time.”

The executive producer said King would take the following week off “to help with family matters, returning the week” of December 7.

Gayle King’s Daughter Married Virgil Miller at Oprah Winfrey’s Home

Bumpus, 40, married Miller in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony at Oprah Winfrey’s home. See the photos from their wedding here.

The couple had announced their engagement in February 2019. Sharing a photograph of herself showing off her engagement ring alongside Miller on Instagram, Bumpus wrote, “Here. WE. Go!”

King revealed the wedding news in February 2021. With COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time, the couple kept their guest list to just six people, including King, Winfrey and Stedman Graham.

King’s son, William Bumpus Jr., officiated his sister’s wedding.

Despite the joy of watching her daughter get married, King revealed on Instagram that pandemic precautions prevented her from embracing the bride on her wedding day.

Virgil Miller and Kirby Bumpus Shared Two Children

Nearly a year after their wedding, Miller and Bumpus celebrated becoming parents.

In November 2021, Bumpus introduced their son, Luca, on Instagram, revealing that he had been born several weeks earlier.

“We are obsessed with our lil guy!” she wrote. “Thank you for all of the kindness, prayers, blessings and LOVE over the last few weeks!”

The couple later welcomed a daughter, Grayson. King shared the news of her second grandchild’s arrival in 2024.

A West Palm Beach native, Miller earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Florida A&M University in 2003 before completing his master’s degree in public health in 2005, per USA Today.

His college years included serving as a drum major with the university’s Marching 100 and serving as student government president.

Miller went on to build a career in public policy in Washington, D.C.

According to Newsweek, he spent more than a decade working as chief of staff for former U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond before joining the law firm Akin Gump as a senior policy adviser in March 2019.