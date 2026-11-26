Jim Curtis found a playful way to remind Jennifer Aniston that she is on his mind, even while the actress is thousands of miles away.

The hypnotherapist and author, 50, shared a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Nov. 25, featuring a café window decorated with the message, “I love you so matcha!”

All About the Sweet Message

Curtis tagged Aniston, 57, in the post, turning the clever coffee-inspired phrase into a public show of affection for his girlfriend.

Aniston is currently in London, where she has been working on her upcoming holiday comedy, “Naughty.” The actress has spent the past several weeks filming the project, which is directed by Olivia Wilde and is expected to arrive next year.

In the movie, Aniston portrays a single mother who turns to an unusual source of help while fighting to regain custody of her son. Her character seeks out Santa Claus, played by Peter Dinklage, in hopes of getting him to testify during her divorce proceedings.

Although Aniston has been busy overseas, her recent social media activity suggests that some of her friends are eager for her return.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the “Friends” star shared a collection of photos from her time in London. The post caught the attention of several familiar faces, including her longtime friend Courteney Cox.

“I miss you!!!” Cox commented.

Actor Sean Hayes also chimed in with an offer to help Aniston get home, writing, “Hurry home! I’ll pick you up at the airport!!!”

Curtis Previously Spoke About His Relationship With Aniston

Curtis has previously spoken about the connection he shares with Aniston, describing their romance as something that developed gradually rather than being rushed.

In an interview with The Times published Sept. 12, he explained that the two had spent months building a friendship before their relationship became romantic.

“There was a many-month friendship first. The drive was more natural, more organic, less needy. In the past I’ve felt this idea of, ‘I need you to be in love with me …’ I wasn’t searching for love any more. And what do I feel now? I feel real joy, real presence, real calmness, real partnership,” he said.

Curtis also revealed that meditation is something he and Aniston enjoy doing together. He described their shared approach to personal growth as a way to better understand their emotions and find a sense of calm.

“We take real responsibility to go within and understand and soothe ourselves. So we meditate together. I meditate and I’ll say things like ‘I’m divinely guided’, meaning I don’t have to worry, it’s all working out,” he said.

The author has also discussed how dating one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars has changed his own experience with public attention.

During an appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, Curtis said becoming a regular subject of entertainment headlines took some getting used to. Although he had been comfortable being public about his work, the attention surrounding his relationship with Aniston was different.

He said seeing his name in headlines “was new,” before explaining, “And, you know, just to be quite honest, that was something to get used to. I’ve been pretty public for a long time, but never this level.”

Curtis added, “No one’s really cared who I’ve dated in the past, so that was an adjustment for me, but it was a real learning experience, too.”

His latest Instagram Story offered another small glimpse into the relationship, with a simple message that managed to reach Aniston while she continues working abroad.