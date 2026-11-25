Martin Sheen and his wife, Janet Sheen, have three sons and one daughter: Emilio Estevez, Ramon Estevez, Charlie Sheen, and Renée Estevez. All four of Martin’s children pursued a career in the entertainment industry, although Charlie and Emilio are arguably the best known, and on an episode of the “Mostly Sheenius with Charlie Sheen” podcast on Wednesday, November 25, they sat down with each other to reflect on their childhood, including a massive fight that they had as teenagers.

Emilio Estevez & Charlie Sheen’s Intense Fight

Emilio is Martin and Janet’s first child and was born on May 12, 1962, in Staten Island, New York. There is a small age gap between him and Charlie, the third-born sibling, who was born on September 3, 1965. Growing up, they fought. A lot.

“We fought a lot, as siblings do,” Estevez said on the podcast. Charlie referred to their relationship as teenagers as “toxic and at times dangerous and combative,” but Estevez revealed there was “the one epic fight, the fight to end all fights.”

This fight happened when Charlie asked to borrow a car for a date, and his brother refused. Estevez acknowledged that he was being unkind about not letting his brother have the car, but added, “But I had brought food home from Jack in the Box. You got so enraged that I wouldn’t let you borrow the car, that you took the chicken supreme sandwich and you threw it across the living room and it splattered.”

“Like a food grenade, yeah,” Charlie said. “Then I saw your reaction to said chicken supreme explosion. And I knew that I was in trouble.”

Their Altercation Ended With Police & Laughter

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The fight became increasingly heated, and the police were called. “Neighbors hear it, there’s a domestic going on,” Estevez recalled. “And I’m going to say 10 minutes later, if not less, there’s a knock at the door. We open it, and there’s four sheriff’s deputies.”

Charlie joked: “We both became brilliant actors for that moment.” When the police arrived, the brothers did what they could to convince them the incident was over and no investigation was needed. “I think when the door finally shut, we couldn’t stop laughing,” Charlie recalled, and his brother agreed.

The podcast episode was shared on YouTube, giving fans a chance to react to what the brothers discussed and comment on their relationship. “Charlie is an excellent host. He makes guests feel comfortable, is conscious of time, is prepared, and has a good conversational style,” a comment reads.

“These dudes ruled the 80s and 90s when i was a kid i had breakfast club and platoon and young guns, outsiders, red dawn on VHS my favorite movies,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Huge Emilio Fan! I have been waiting for this one,” “You guys need to play in another movie together,” “My heart is filled with joy; the love is real between you both, you are each special in your own way !!!! Love this podcast !!!” and “You can tell Charlie really looks up to Emilio. Great episode!”