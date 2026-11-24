More than a decade after Cory Monteith‘s death, Jenna Ushkowitz is reflecting on the emotional experience of filming his tribute episode on “Glee.”

During her November 24 appearance on the “We Need To Talk” podcast with Paul C. Brunson, Ushkowitz opened up about losing her friend and returning to work while the cast was still grieving.

The actress, who played Tina Cohen-Chang throughout the show’s six seasons, explained why she believes the cast needed more time before filming “The Quarterback.”

She also shared some of her fondest memories of Monteith and the role he played in bringing the cast and crew together.

Jenna Ushkowitz Believes ‘Glee’ Filmed ‘The Quarterback’ Too Soon

While discussing Monteith’s passing, Ushkowitz acknowledged that everyone involved in the series was navigating an unfamiliar situation.

She explained that even the show’s creators were grieving and didn’t necessarily have the tools to handle what had happened.

“To shoot ‘The Quarterback’ was just, I think it wasn’t the right thing,” Ushkowitz said.

The actress recognized that fans needed an opportunity to mourn Monteith and his character, Finn Hudson. However, filming the episode required the cast to confront their own grief while portraying their characters’ emotions.

“It’s a really hard thing to be grieving your friend and being a character grieving their friend at the same time,” she explained.

“It was like too soon for that.”

Ushkowitz also acknowledged that she struggled to separate her personal feelings from Tina’s during filming.

Looking back, she believes she would approach the experience differently today because she has developed the emotional tools she lacked at the time.

She described that period as the saddest experience of her time on “Glee.”

Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 09: The cast of “Glee” attend the celebration of Glee’s Golden Globe nominations with InStyle and 20th Century Fox held at Sunset Tower on January 9, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for InStyle)

Jenna Ushkowitz Remembers Cory Monteith’s Kindness Behind the Scenes

Ushkowitz also took time to remember who Monteith was away from the cameras.

“The show itself was never the same. He was the heart of the show,” she said.

Although Monteith played the quarterback of McKinley High School’s football team, Ushkowitz explained that he held a similar leadership role among his colleagues.

“He really was the quarterback for us,” she recalled.

According to Ushkowitz, Monteith regularly hosted parties for the crew and made an effort to learn everyone’s names.

She remembered him as a genuinely kind person who brought people together.

His passing also reminded the cast of the importance of their relationships outside of work.

Ushkowitz explained that although everyone had begun pursuing their own interests as the series progressed, losing Monteith brought them closer together.

Jenna Ushkowitz Shares How the ‘Glee’ Cast Remains Close

Earlier in the interview, Ushkowitz discussed how the friendships she developed on “Glee” have continued long after the series ended.

“We are bonded forever,” she said.

The actress explained that the cast members have supported one another through different stages of their lives, including becoming parents.

She recalled how Heather Morris became a mother while working on the series, paving the way for other cast members who have since started families of their own.

For Ushkowitz, those friendships remain one of the most meaningful things to come out of her experience on “Glee.”