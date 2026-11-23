Salma Hayek bust a move while getting a massage, and it was absolutely hilarious to see. The stunning actress was on the set for the production of “Grown Ups 3”, and she couldn’t help but cheekily get her groove on while getting a massage.

The Video!

Salma was wearing a gorgeous black gown with a low cut neckline while sitting down in a chair on the set of the film she’s shooting for. Taking a break, the star sat down in a chair outside under the sun to make the most out of the weather and receive a relaxing neck and shoulder massage. While receiving the massage, Salma shut her eyes and started to shimmy her shoulders and push her chest forward, dancing and smiling.

Getting more into the groove, Salma started to dance with her legs and put her hands in the air, which she then started to wave while mouthing along lyrics to an unknown song. The moment has since been “like” on Instagram over 600k times, with almost 40k people directly sharing the video with other people online.

Penned in the post’s caption, Salma simply wrote: “On the set of Grown Ups 3 dancing with myself while getting a massage.”

Fans loved Salma’s free spirit and found the moment hilarious, and took to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts. One user said: “LOVE YOU!”

A second shared: ” Love it, everything is better with a little music and dance.”

Meanwhile others added “60 year old youngster, Salma Hayek. Attitude and energy!”, “This woman will forever be my celebrity crush”, “Always an icon”, “Only Salma Hayek can turn a massage into a dance performance. Absolutely iconic”, and “If I could hang out with one celebrity all day it would definitely be Salma lol.”

Other Recent Salma News

The post comes less than a month after Salma surprised fans by debuting a blond bob for Halloween. She looked as gorgeous as ever in the costume, and now we know what the gorgeous star would look like if she traded in her signature dark tresses.

The outfit was inspired by Penelope Cruz, and Salma penned a caption about how she embraced being able to play dress up for Halloween while also celebrating Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) as both events fell on the same day.

She wrote: “After so many years of living between cultures, I’ve learned that I can embrace new traditions without letting go of the ones that shaped me.

“Halloween lets me play, dress up, and become someone else for a night this year, my beloved @penelopecruzoficial but Día de Muertos always brings me back home. Today is not about costumes. It’s about remembering. About placing a photo on the altar, lighting a candle, and making space for the people we still carry with us, even when they are no longer here.

“Two very different traditions, each with its own meaning, and both part of the life I’ve built between cultures. Happy Día de los Muertos.”