Ray Nicholson may have grown up with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars as his father, but he didn’t start watching Jack Nicholson’s movies until he was an adult.

The 34-year-old actor made the surprising revelation while discussing his father’s Hollywood legacy and his own acting career in a new interview with Men’s Health, published Monday, Nov. 23.

Ray, who is promoting his latest film, “The Mosquito Bowl,” admitted that he waited until he was 18 to explore his famous father’s work.

“I didn’t watch my dad’s movies until I was 18,” he told the outlet when asked about his favorite films from Jack’s career.

The actor didn’t explain why he waited, but he shared that he has since become a fan of several of his father’s most recognizable performances.

Ray Nicholson Reveals His Favorite Jack Nicholson Movies

Ray named “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “The Shining” and “The Last Detail” among his favorites, per the interview.

However, the 1973 film “The Last Detail” holds a special place for Ray, partly because his father believes the movie deserves more recognition.

“I love Cuckoo’s Nest. I love The Shining. I always come back to The Last Detail,” Ray shared.

He explained that Jack’s own appreciation for the film has influenced how he feels about it.

“I think it’s because he loves it so much and he’s like, ‘It’s underappreciated.’ So I’m like, ‘But I love it, Dad!’”

Jack, 89, earned an Academy Award nomination for his performance in “The Last Detail” before winning his first Oscar for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” in 1976.

The Hollywood veteran has won three Academy Awards throughout his career, which spans roughly five decades.

Ray, whom Jack shares with actress Rebecca Broussard, has also followed his father into acting. He made his onscreen debut in the 2006 comedy “The Benchwarmers” before pursuing acting more seriously with 2018’s “The Outsider.”

His career gained attention following his appearance in the 2024 horror sequel “Smile 2,” which highlighted his resemblance to his father.

Ray Nicholson Opens Up About the Pressure of His Father’s Hollywood Legacy

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Although Ray has developed his own acting career, he admitted that living up to his father’s success hasn’t always been easy.

“My dad’s my hero. I think he’s magic. I love him more than anything,” he told Men’s Health.

Ray recalled comparing himself to Jack while studying acting, questioning whether his early performances could measure up to his father’s three Oscars and decades of experience.

He also revealed that he previously became emotional while imagining himself winning an Academy Award and thinking about his father.

Over time, however, Ray said therapy and learning to stay present have helped him move away from those comparisons.

“I’ve just gotten way more present about it,” he explained.

The actor has also become more open to the possibility that his future could take him in a different direction, rather than feeling obligated to achieve a certain level of success in Hollywood.

For now, Ray continues building his acting career with “The Mosquito Bowl,” which begins streaming on Netflix on Nov. 25.

And while he once struggled with the expectations surrounding his famous last name, Ray hopes to create the same kind of connection with audiences that his father has created through his films.

“When I think about my dad, he makes me smile every time I see him on-screen,” Ray said. “I want some kid somewhere to smile every time he sees me.”