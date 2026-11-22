Beloved actress and Hollywood icon Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated her 68th birthday with a powerful message about family and loss months after the death of her older sister, Kelly Curtis. The “Halloween” icon was brutally honest as she reflected on life, shared some advice, and admitted she’s the last of her immediate family still alive.

Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Birthday With Powerful and Bittersweet Message

In an Instagram Post, Curtis shared three black-and-white throwback photos from her childhood. The photos included her sister, Kelly; her parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh; and her stepfather, Robert Brandt.

The actress kicked off her lengthy caption by acknowledging she was celebrating another trip around the sun. Curtis turned 68 on November 22. Then she got honest about marking her first birthday without her sister.

“Today will be the first year, that I am the only surviving family member of my immediate family and my immediate second family. The last in the line. The loss of my sister Kelly in June was a real blow and I feel sad today. I look back at photographs of me as a child, and I look so stunned to be here at birth, and it carried on through much of my young life, always seemingly startled and slightly concerned. I’ve worked through a lot of that discomfort, and I’m so happy to be here and have the life I have. Both personal and creative,” she began her message.

Curtis went on to add that what she has now is the legacy of people who carved out a path for her and helped her forge her own. She talked about their actions and what great life examples her family was, which is something she hopes to carry on through her loved ones, friends, and being a person in the public eye.

“I thank my parents and my stepfather and sister and her husband and my extended family and my friends and mostly my husband and my daughters and their families and my young grandson, all of whom I get to see today for this life that I love so very much and I wish you all a happy and healthy Thanksgiving and holiday season,” Curtis ended her message.

Jamie Lee Curtis Family Tree

The Hollywood icon is the second child of Tony and Leigh. After they divorced, Leigh married Brandt. Leigh and Brandt were married for 42 years until she died in 2004. Brandt and Leigh did not have any children together, but he raised Curtis and her sister Kelly as if they were his own.

Unlike her mother, Curtis’ father, Tony, had four other children besides her and her sister—Alexandra and Allegra with his ex-wife, Christine Kaufmann, and Nicholas and Benjamin with his ex-wife, Leslie Allen.

Curtis has been married to her husband, Christopher Guest, since 1984. They have two daughters, Annie and Ruby. In December 2025, Annie and her husband, Jason Wolf, welcomed their first child, a son, making Curtis and Guest grandparents. Curtis daughter, Ruby, doesn’t have any children but married her wife, Kynthia, in 2022.

Happy Birthday, Jamie Lee Curtis.