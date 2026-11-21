It’s hardly a secret that many child stars have faced difficulties after making the inevitable transition from cute kid to awkward teen. The list of those who’ve struggled is a long one, and the path of a child actor in Hollywood is fraught with peril.

As a member of the “Brady Bunch” cast, Eve Plumb experienced that firsthand. Now, the ertswhile Jan Brady is sharing her hard-earned advice with the child actors of today.

‘You Don’t Want to Be Famous’

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Appearing on a recent edition of the “Facts Verse” podcast, Plumb revealed that she’s regularly approached by youngsters who tell her they “want to be famous.”

Plumb shared what she tells these aspiring child stars. “No, you don’t want to be famous,” she said, as reported by Page Six.

“If you want to be an actor and you want to do good work, you want to play interesting parts, sure,” she added, “but you don’t want to be famous.”

Fame, she explained, is something everybody thinks they want — until they actually experience it and have second thoughts. By then, however, it’s too late.

As she observed, “once you’re famous, you can’t go back.”

As a child star on one of TV’s most beloved sitcoms, that was a phenomenon she experienced personally.

“People will always know you for whatever it is that you’ve done, whether it’s good or bad, so you don’t really want to be famous,” she explained.

Her Parents Made the Difference

Getty US actress Eve Plumb attends Universal Pictures’ “Focker-In-Law” premiere at the Beacon theatre in New York on November 11, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Looking back, Plumb credits her parents for preventing her from succumbing to the pitfalls that have taken so many other former child stars down a dark path.

“One time I did talk with my dad and say, ‘You know what? If it were any other Hollywood family, you’d be suing me for back pay because of the way you took care of my money and you took care of me so much,’” she recalled.

“And being the sort of reserved Southern gentleman that he was, he was sort of like, ‘Well, this is what we do for our children,’” she added.

In hindsight, she can see how thoughtfully her parents walked that fine line between protecting her and letting her make her own decisions.

“They were very smart and I wish that I had been more appreciative of them,” she admitted

“To me, it was just, ‘This is what we do,’ so, I was very accepting that this was what we did as a family,” she said.

It wasn’t until well after “The Brady Bunch” ended, when she began losing out on role after role when auditioning as an adult, that she really understood the cutthroat nature of Hollywood.

“It didn’t really hit me — it hit me once when I was a kid at an audition — it didn’t really start hitting me until I started getting rejection as an adult and that continues to be difficult.”









