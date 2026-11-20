Zosia Mamet, best known for her role in “Girls,” has split from her husband Evan Jonigkeit after ten years of marriage, a source told People on Friday, November 20.

Zosia Mamet & Evan Jonigkeit’s Marriage

No further details have been shared about Mamet and Jonigkeit’s reported split, but the news will shock many fans because of their incredible relationship.

They met while co-starring in “Really, Really,” off-Broadway. The couple married in October 2016 in a private ceremony at Cedar Lakes Estate in New York’s Hudson River Valley. The actress wore a black wedding gown. She discussed her wedding day in a November 2016 interview with Vogue.

“I wore a black Givenchy gown; I must have tried on 40 dresses during my search,” she said. “I wanted something comfortable, and I didn’t really want to wear white. This was the last one I tried on. It definitely wasn’t the most epic in terms of the dress’s power on its own, but it fit me like a glove in every way, and I knew, without a doubt, that it was my dress.”

Their wedding had around 100 guests, mostly family but also close friends, including Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley. The couple also included their dog, Moose, in their big day. Mamet and Jonigkeit posed for gorgeous, moody photos, enhanced by the misty weather. “The mist and fog kept people huddled around campfires and in sweaters for the weekend, but the rain held out, and the atmosphere made the experience dreamlike,” Mamet shared with Vogue.

Mamet’s wedding day was a beautiful celebration of her love with Jonigkeit. “I’ve never really dreamt of my wedding day, I’ve only dreamt of finding a person who I’d want to have a wedding day with — so I was starting from scratch,” she told Vogue. She also reflected on how their relationship first began.

Zosia Mamet & Evan Jonigkeit’s Relationship

“We met doing a play. Our characters were engaged,” Mamet told Vogue of how she met Jonigkeit. “I suppose it’s life imitating art. We dated secretly for a good portion of the production, which was incredibly romantic.”

After they got engaged, they started thinking of wedding locations. “We knew we wanted to get married out of the city at somewhere that felt like a destination, but was still easy for all of our friends to get to,” she said. “We wanted somewhere that felt special, but also homey and where we could have people stay through the weekend.” They both fell in love with Cedar Lakes Estate “the second we entered the property,” Mamet admitted about the location for their wedding.

In an Instagram post on October 1, 2025, Mamet gave a rare glimpse into her relationship. She posted in honor of her husband and their anniversary. “Nobody loves me like you do @johnakite. Happy anniversary my heavenly hunk. Here’s to more forever together,” she wrote.

Fans flooded the comment section with supportive messages. “Awww gives me chills,” a fan shared. “Love them as a couple,” another fan shared.

A third comment reads, “My all time fave couple. happy anniversary!!!”

On October 1, 2020, Jonigkeit celebrated his relationship with a post on Instagram. “4 years and counting. Happy anniversary @zosiamamet you’re to the best thing that’s happened to me,” he wrote. “As we continue to live a charmed life and sometimes weather storms together, you are my safe shelter.”