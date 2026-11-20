Hunter Schafer‘s relationships have shaped how she thinks about commitment, and the actress now says monogamy feels “less complicated” after previously exploring polyamory and open relationships.

The “Blade Runner 2099” star opened up about her relationship preferences during Cosmopolitan’s “Blind Date” series on Thursday, Nov. 19, where Editor-in-Chief Willa Bennett asked her a series of readers’ sex-and-relationship questions.

Among them was Schafer’s stance on monogamy, prompting the “Euphoria” actress to explain why her perspective has changed with experience.

Hunter Schafer Says Monogamy Feels Simpler Now

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 19: Hunter Schafer attends the photocall for “Blade Runner 2099” on Regis House Rooftop on November 19, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

According to People, Schafer said she has tried both open relationships and polyamorous arrangements in the past. But now, her perspective, however, has evolved.

“I think monogamy is nice and sweet and less complicated,” she said.

Schafer also joked about one practical downside she associates with non-monogamous relationships: scheduling. “I hate scheduling,” she quipped, explaining that while she understands the appeal of non-monogamy in theory, she finds it much harder to manage in practice.

The actress made clear that she does not view polyamory negatively. Instead, she described it as something that requires more time, organization and emotional bandwidth than she currently wants to give it.

That distinction is important because Schafer’s latest comments are less about rejecting non-monogamy and more about recognizing that her own preferences have shifted.

She now appears to value the emotional simplicity that comes with focusing on one romantic relationship at a time.

Her Views Changed Through Experience

Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

Schafer has previously spoken about having a very different attitude toward monogamy when she was younger.

In a 2024 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, she explained that some of her earliest relationships were polyamorous and helped shape the way she thought about love and commitment.

Before experiencing monogamy herself, Schafer said she viewed it as restrictive. That changed once she entered a serious monogamous relationship and discovered that she actually enjoyed the structure.

Her best-known public romance was with “Euphoria” co-star Dominic Fike. The pair began dating after meeting while working on the HBO series and were publicly linked in early 2022 before splitting in 2023.

Cosmopolitan previously reported that their breakup was mutual, while Schafer later said the relationship had been deeply meaningful despite the difficulties surrounding its end.

She has also spoken candidly about how that relationship changed her understanding of commitment.

In her 2024 interview with Alix Earle, Schafer said being in a monogamous relationship challenged assumptions she had held for years and fundamentally changed how she viewed that kind of partnership.

Schafer Is Choosing What Works For Her Now

Getty US actress Hunter Schafer arrives on the red carpet to attend a special screening for the television miniseries “Blade Runner 2099” at Leicester Square in London on November 17, 2026. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images)

Schafer’s comments reflect a noticeably more relaxed approach to relationships than the one she described having earlier in her life.

Rather than presenting monogamy and polyamory as competing ideas, she framed the choice as a matter of what feels manageable, comfortable and realistic for her at this stage.

Her current preference also appears to be rooted in practicality. She repeatedly returned to the idea that maintaining multiple relationships requires more coordination than she wants to deal with.

That does not mean she regrets her past experiences. On the contrary, Schafer has suggested that those relationships helped her understand herself better and gave her a clearer idea of what she now wants from a partner.

Her comments also arrive as she enters another busy professional chapter with “Blade Runner 2099,” which is set to premiere on Prime Video on Nov. 25.

As her career continues to expand beyond “Euphoria,” Schafer’s latest comments show that her approach to relationships has evolved too.

She may still appreciate the appeal of polyamory, but after experiencing both sides, Schafer says monogamy currently feels sweeter, simpler and much easier to fit into her life.