Actor and director John Travolta reflected candidly on 2026 at the premiere of his exciting new movie, calling it “a year of acknowledgements.”

Travolta, 72, was chatting to People at the world premiere of the biographical historical crime drama film “November 1963,” which took place at the Metrograph in New York City on Wednesday, November 18.

The “Grease” and “Pulp Fiction” star spoke of an accolate he won earlier in the year and told the publication he has been incredibly busy since.

Travolta received an honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes in May

Getty John Travolta at the “November 1963” world premiere.

Following the premiere of his directorial debut, “Propeller One-Way Night Coach,” at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in May, John Travolta received an honorary Palme d’Or award.

Per People, Travolta got emotional at the time, saying, “I can’t believe this. This is the last thing I expected. You said this would be a special night, but I didn’t think you meant this. This is a humbling moment. This is beyond the Oscar.”

Travolta had previously been nominated for two Best Actor Oscars, for his performances in 1977’s “Saturday Night Fever” and 1994’s “Pulp Fiction.”

In New York, at the “November 1963” premiere, the star explained that this year had been full of awards, saying, “This has been a year of acknowledgements.”

He continued, “I’m off to Germany tonight to accept the Icon of the Year for GQ magazine, so I’m looking forward to that. And then I’m up to Italy for the Korea Award at [the] Torino Film Festival.”

As for the movie that was premiering in New York City, that sounds incredibly exciting.

‘November 1963’ Is About the Kennedy Assassination

Getty The cast and crew of “November 1963” at its world premiere.

John Travolta’s new movie, “November 1963,” which he was attending the premiere of, sounds like it’s going to be fantastic. It’s about the assassination of John F. Kennedy, and the alleged involvement of the Chicago Outfit.

Per IMDb, the movie’s plot is as follows: “The story of the Killing of a President as told by Joseph Giancana, who was with his brother, Sam Giancana during those days. Written by their nephew and told in real time about the underbelly that pulled off this crime.”

Directed by Roland Joffé, in addition to Travolta, its impressive cast includes Robert Carlyle, Dermot Mulroney, Jefferson White, and Mandy Patinkin.

In the film, Travolta plays the late Italian-American mobster and Chicago Outfit associate John “Handsome Johnny” Roselli, who also worked for the CIA in plots to assassinate Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

Travolta remembers the day Kennedy was shot and told People, “I was sent home from school because of what happened. I remember the whole week watching the news, all day long and evening long, sitting on my dad’s lap, analyzing what, what the scene was, and seeing this first kind of conspiracy idea come up that maybe there was something else.”

He added, “There [were] two shooters. Maybe the mob was involved, maybe the government was involved. And our movie, of course, solidifies and verifies that. But those are my early memories of it. But it was very strongly marked in my mind because it was this gigantic… I think it was kind of the biggest, unified loss that, not just our country, but most countries were feeling.”

Travolta’s Future

In addition to “November 1963,” Travolta has two other upcoming movies on the way. They are the action thriller “Black Tides” and the musical rom-com “That’s Amore!” Neither of those have release dates yet.

“November 1963,” however, hits theaters on Friday, December 4. We can’t wait to see it.

John Travolta’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.